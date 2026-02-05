MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK 2026, HRC tries again with rookies: Dixon and Chantra’s Hondas unveiled

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 05 February 2026 at 11:04
Honda CBR Superbike WorldSBK 2026
This morning Honda unveiled the bike colors for the new Superbike season: Dixon and Chantra are the bets, Rea the test rider.
If he hadn’t gone to MotoGP, Toprak Razgatlioglu would probably have tried to win the WorldSBK title with a third different brand, and the choice would have fallen on Honda. It would have been interesting to see him on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, but in 2026 other riders will be the ones riding it. The HRC team has decided to bank on Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra, coming from Moto2 and MotoGP respectively. Two rookies with a lot to learn, just like their predecessors Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona in 2022.
Another major change is the hiring of Jonathan Rea as a test rider. The six-time Superbike world champion has ended his full-time racing career and agreed to contribute to the technical project of a manufacturer he has already raced for in the past. We will see him back in action as a wild card, and it will be interesting to compare him with the full-time riders.

Superbike 2026, the covers come off the HRC team’s Hondas

This morning saw the online presentation of the Honda HRC team bikes for the new Superbike season. The liveries of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that will race in 2026 were unveiled. The iconic tricolor scheme from previous seasons has been retained, but the intensity of its red and blue elements has been increased. The second part of the team’s online presentation, with a greater focus on the riders, is scheduled for February 14.
Naturally, there’s plenty of enthusiasm and a desire to do well within the team, although with rookie riders it’s always necessary to have a bit of patience. Moreover, Chantra was injured before the pre-season tests and will be forced to miss both the tests and the Phillip Island round, where he will be replaced by test rider Tetsuta Nagashima. Another CBR will be ridden by Ryan Vickers, Honda Racing UK rider in BSB, as a wild card.
It should be noted that the tests at Jerez and Portimao were affected by bad weather, with limited time on a dry or semi-dry track. For Dixon it was still useful to put in laps, since WorldSBK is a new world for him and there’s a lot to learn, but having normal conditions in Australia will be crucial to make significant progress.

Honda

byMatteo Bellan

