“I’m having so much fun!”: Jorge Lorenzo’s ‘second youth’ in MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo talks about how the collaboration with Viñales began and their joint goals in MotoGP.

Jorge Lorenzo is putting everything into his new collaboration with Maverick Viñales, with the clear intent of helping the KTM Tech3 rider take that extra step that has been missing so far in his years in the premier class. Usually, highly experienced riders mentor very young talents; in this case, however, the challenge is with a 31-year-old rider, a world champion (Moto3 2013) with proven experience. In addition to the training sessions seen throughout the winter, Lorenzo also followed him to Sepang, where A challenge for the rider, but no small challenge for the coach either.is putting everything into his new collaboration with Maverick Viñales, with the clear intent of helping the KTM Tech3 rider take that extra step that has been missing so far in his years in the premier class. Usually, highly experienced riders mentor very young talents; in this case, however, the challenge is with a 31-year-old rider, a world champion (Moto3 2013) with proven experience. In addition to the training sessions seen throughout the winter, Lorenzo also followed him to Sepang, where the first tests of 2026 are underway: he’s shadowing him closely with the aim of helping him shine, while also enjoying the paddock atmosphere of the World Championship again.

"I started thinking that..."

"I’m having so much fun, more than I expected!" "I like teaching what I know, but I really didn’t expect to enjoy so much teaching what I love most, what has been my job for a lifetime," he added to "After The Flag", a motogp.com analysis show. "Working 7-8-9 hours a day with Maverick is a pleasure!" An agreement that came about by chance. "Years ago I was a tester and he was a Yamaha rider: I followed him for a few laps and gave him some advice, but nothing more." Years passed and something changed. "When he won with Aprilia in Austin in 2024, I texted him to congratulate him, he replied and we started talking. And I started thinking that maybe I could give him a hand." A year and a half later came the announcement we all know, teased in person during the Valencia tests at the end of 2025 and made official shortly after. Jorge Lorenzo smiles; the new role alongside Maverick Viñales is a pleasant surprise for him too.he added to, a motogp.com analysis show.An agreement that came about by chance.Years passed and something changed.A year and a half later came the announcement we all know, teased in person during the Valencia tests at the end of 2025 and made official shortly after.

Viñales’ last chance?

"His motivation is very high; I don’t know if it’s the highest ever, I haven’t always been with him. I’ve known his name since I was 15 and he was 8: he’s always been a talent, he hated losing..." Lorenzo’s impression is that over the last 5-6 years, however, he had lost motivation. "Now he’s realized it: he has a wife, two daughters, and with them he’s understood that the next 2-3 years could be his last chance. So he has to give it his all to be at peace with himself afterward." It may well be a last chance for Viñales, now 31, but we can also say that this new role for Jorge Lorenzo is almost a “second youth” in motorsport. From that moment the work together began; there have been plenty of social posts, with photos of the two and videos of the KTM Tech3 rider in action, which really drew attention. The Moto3 world champion has long been searching for that elusive “click” in MotoGP, and the move to KTM seems to have given him a big motivational boost. Could Jorge Lorenzo ’s help be the final piece?Lorenzo’s impression is that over the last 5-6 years, however, he had lost motivation.It may well be a last chance for Viñales, now 31, but we can also say that this new role for Jorge Lorenzo is almost a “second youth” in motorsport.

"This is my world"

"When I retired, I enjoyed my free time, some trips, getting up late in the morning... But in life it’s important to have challenges," the Mallorcan underlined. "I raced cars, I did a YouTube podcast talking about MotoGP... But it’s not the same. This is my world." He likes being back in the paddock; supporting Viñales in this role is a great challenge for him as well. "The perfect job! I don’t need to look for sponsors, I’m not risking my life on track... Even if I still get nervous when I see Maverick riding," he admitted. He emphasized mindset and technique in all conditions: yesterday in the rain he was the only one to put in a few laps, along with rookie Moreira. "This is what we have; we have to give our best and always be ready," he stressed.