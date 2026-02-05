MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

The truth about the Jorge Martin case: "I thought I had recovered"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 05 February 2026 at 11:45
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin still can’t get back on the bike, but he didn’t want to miss the MotoGP test in Malaysia. The Aprilia rider wanted to closely follow the development of the new RS-GP, in what should be his last season with the Noale squad. In the press room he recounted what has happened in recent months, after undergoing two surgeries over the winter.

Two operations in December

One injury involved the collarbone, the other the left hand. “Martinator” says he feels better than he did at the last outing in Valencia. "After that last race, I started to feel much more pain in my wrist and collarbone. I had a check-up and it was clear I needed another operation. It was the best thing for my future." He recounts the ordeal of those weeks: "At the time I thought I was healed. Two weeks after Valencia, I couldn’t even pick up a water bottle."
Was it a mistake to race in Valencia? "I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t have raced and should have had surgery again because it seems the hip graft didn’t go well. Or maybe I pushed myself too hard by racing and didn’t heal, so it’s impossible to say."

Martín awaits the test in Thailand

At the Sepang MotoGP test he’s staying trackside, also to fulfill World Championship commitments like the season photo shoots and videos, as well as the championship presentation in Kuala Lumpur on February 6. But his mind is focused on the next tests, in Thailand, scheduled for February 21 and 22. He’ll need medical clearance in less than a week. "On Monday I have a check-up in Madrid and, if all goes well, I’ll start riding a bike in Spain before heading to the tests in Thailand. I need feedback on the Aprilia there, because otherwise it would be like last season."

Jorge’s future

The 2024 MotoGP champion continues to train to keep his body in shape, especially the collarbone. His story is somewhat reminiscent of Marc Marquez, who returned to the top after four difficult years and a series of operations. In the coming weeks Jorge Martin will also have to deal with the market situation, but he prefers not to discuss it in front of the media.
Everything suggests he is about to sign with Yamaha to take the place of Fabio Quartararo. "The market is always fun, that’s for sure. As a fan, it’s nice to enjoy these moments, but if I’m here it’s because I want to focus on 2026 and on Aprilia. This isn’t the time to talk about my future."

Jorge Martin

byLuigi Ciamburro

