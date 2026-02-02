MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Fabio Quartararo between testing and the rider market: "Future with Honda? Here's the truth"

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Monday, 02 February 2026 at 13:16
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP
Quartararo ready for the MotoGP test in Sepang: he also commented on recent market rumors linking him to Honda.
Fabio Quartararo has already completed two days of shakedown in Malaysia thanks to the concessions granted to Yamaha, and is now set to take on three days of testing alongside the rest of the MotoGP grid. The first true collective comparison of 2026. For Yamaha, which is adopting a V4 engine this year, it is essential to cover as many kilometers as possible and work effectively to put together a competitive package. There is a very specific development program to carry out in Sepang.

MotoGP Sepang Test: Quartararo and Yamaha need to work

The 2021 MotoGP champion is not committing to an opinion on the new M1 yet; he wants to ride it more before offering more detailed judgments: "I can’t say much about the Shakedown. We need more time to better understand the new bike - reports Motosa - especially the engineers. Some of them have already worked with the V4, but most, particularly the Japanese, lack experience. We’ll see how we get on during these three days of testing, with everyone on track. I hope we can make progress. We’ll need to compare our performance with that of the others and we’ll also have some details to fine-tune."
Quartararo emphasizes the need to adapt his riding style to the 2026 Yamaha, given that with the inline-four version he had to ride differently: "I have to adapt to a new riding style because the bike is different. Last year our strength was corner speed; the M1 V4 is not at that level, but we have room for improvement. I’m riding differently and I still need to figure out how to get 100% out of this bike."

Future with Honda? No signatures yet

In recent days his future move to the Honda HRC team was reported as a done deal, but the French rider wants to put a stop to the leaks and explain the situation: "The only thing I can confirm today is that I’m talking with several teams and Honda is one of them, but I haven’t signed anything. Negotiating with Yamaha too? Of course, although I can’t reveal everything. We’re talking with many teams and I will take the time needed to decide. At the moment nothing has been decided or signed yet. It’s not a matter of money; it’s the joy of being on the podium. I want to win."
In recent days Quartararo had already dismissed as “chatter” the rumors about his future with Honda. This doesn’t mean that he won’t end up signing with HRC, and it’s not the first time a rider has denied the existence of an agreement that in reality has been reached. We’ll see what happens. Surely a rider like him will have no trouble finding a seat, and time will tell whether the choice was the right one. In 2027 there will be new technical regulations and a new tire supplier (Pirelli), so manufacturers will start with projects very different from the current ones, and riders will have to gamble, hoping they’ve backed the right brand. The pecking order on track in 2027 could be different from that of 2026.

Read also

Too much talk": Quartararo quashes the rumors, but the 2027 market is already on fireToo much talk": Quartararo quashes the rumors, but the 2027 market is already on fire
Sepang Shakedown, the curtain falls: Yamaha takes center stage with a V4 and revised wingsSepang Shakedown, the curtain falls: Yamaha takes center stage with a V4 and revised wings
Fabio Quartararo

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Joan-Mir-Luca-Marini
MotoGP

We can't sleep at night!": Honda flags the risks and puts the brakes on the flood of rider-market rumors

02 February 2026
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia, in or out: "Make life difficult for Marquez"

02 February 2026

More news

Joan-Mir-Luca-Marini

We can't sleep at night!": Honda flags the risks and puts the brakes on the flood of rider-market rumors

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia, in or out: "Make life difficult for Marquez"

MotoGP
mir-marini-honda-hrc-2026

Honda HRC Castrol, here are the 2026 RC-Vs: a new challenge to win with Marini and Mir

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP rinnovo Massimo Rivola

Marco Bezzecchi renews with Aprilia: contract extension made official

MotoGP

Popular articles

Aleix Espargaro Honda HRC MotoGP Shakedown

Aleix Espargaró spellbound by the 2026 Honda: "The best MotoGP bike I've ridden." Quartararo also approves

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Acosta–Ducati: KTM speak out: "Our offer is excellent, but we might lose him

MotoGP
yamaha-motocross-2026

Yamaha Factory MX 2026: Revamped Design and Title Ambitions with Gajser, Renaux, and the Reisulis Brothers

Motocross
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez shakes up the market: "My manager will handle it

MotoGP
Speedway

Russia banned by FIM from the Ice Speedway World Championship, Italy is in

Road Racing

Loading