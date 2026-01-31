MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Sepang Shakedown, the curtain falls: Yamaha takes center stage with a V4 and revised wings

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 31 January 2026 at 11:07
sepang-shakedown-day3-motogp
Checkered flag over the three days of Shakedown in Sepang. Times and images of the day.
The three intense days of Shakedown held in Sepang come to an end today. A “preview” of the official tests scheduled from February 3 to 5, as we reported, with Yamaha being the only manufacturer present in full due to the concessions matter, thus also having the chance to test and develop the bike more extensively than everyone else. There were a couple of crashes today for Michele Pirro, but everything is fine for the Ducati tester. Here’s how it went.

Eyes on Yamaha

Inevitably, the focus remains on the Iwata group, between the two top test riders and the factory riders. A lot of work on the V4, but not only that: today a new aerodynamic profile also reappeared, quite different from the “seagull wings” seen so far on the M1s. You can see the differences in the cover photo; here we show only the new aerodynamic profile with Quartararo.
New Yamaha aerodynamic profile with Quartararo

Day 3 standings

Fabio Quartararo

