Supersport: ZXMOTO on a roll, a key test at Portimao

At Phillip Island, ZXMOTO made history. The Chinese manufacturer and Evan Bros clinched an exceptional third place in qualifying with Valentin Debise. In the two races they collected less than expected, but the world debut of the two 820RRs was still surprising.

The potential is remarkable and in some ways mysterious. The ZXMOTO Factory Evan Bros Racing Team held two very important days of testing at Portimao to advance the development of the bikes. The weather was favorable, especially on the second day. Both Valentin Debise and Federico Caricasulo were able to test extensively, as Team Principal Fabio Evangelista tells us.

"The bike is new, but we haven’t had any engine reliability issues. I’m not deluding myself—I’m convinced that sooner or later we’ll have a few small problems, but at the moment, nothing. Over the two days our riders never crashed, and that’s also very positive. In terms of lap times, we weren’t the fastest, but we weren’t too far from our friend and former rider Can Oncu, who this year races with Ten Kate’s Yamaha R9 and is certainly among the title contenders. The atmosphere was good, and on the second day we lapped at a solid pace, so what can I say? I’m satisfied."

What did you focus on in particular?

"Even in testing we used the bike with the throttle opening at 85% as mandated by the FIM. These restrictions exist—other manufacturers are affected too—and you adapt. So we worked on the electronics and engine braking as well as on the suspension. In Portimao we understood how to improve various things, how to intervene in the best way, so it was very useful testing. Our bike has a good setup, it’s reliable, and performance-wise it’s in line with the other competitors."

What results can ZXMOTO aim for?

"I’m a realist. It’s true that Valentin Debise adapted to the bike immediately and was fast right away in Australia, but at the moment we can’t aim for the top positions. In the next races, if we manage to get both riders in the top 10, we’d already be happy, so that we can approach the Misano round—our home race—in the best possible way."

Were the 2026 pecking orders already outlined at Phillip Island?

"Australia is always a race of its own, but we already saw the possible contenders. Clearly it’s Masia, Arenas, Oncu, but also the two Triumph riders. The British manufacturer has done a good job—the bikes currently have no limitations and they’re fast. Among the riders who can fight for the title I’d also include Oettl, who in his second year with Ducati Feel Racing can emerge. I wouldn’t want to forget other possible protagonists, but for now these seem to be the favorites."