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Moto3 Jerez test, final classification: KTM trio on top, Quiles immediately in the mix, Italians chasing

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 at 20:44
perrone-moto3-jerez
The Moto3 category protagonists complete a day of official testing in Jerez—here’s how it went.
Valentin Perrone (Tech3 Racing) leads the KTM Ajo duo, Álvaro Carpe and rookie Brian Uriarte, on the single day of official Moto3 testing at Jerez, which started at 10:00 and waved the checkered flag at 18:00. A KTM trio on top ahead of the most recent Grand Prix winner, Maximo Quiles (Aspar Team): four riders covered by 82 thousandths in a timesheet that has 12 riders within a second.
As for the Italians, Nicola Carraro (Snipers Team) finished 13th in 1:45.996 on the 58th of his 60 laps, the first rider one second off the leader, while Guido Pini (Leopard Racing) set the 15th time in 1:46.108, +1.2 from the top, on the 30th of his 57 completed laps. A huge lap count for everyone present, but the most prolific was Uriarte with 85 laps, followed by Carpe and Ryusei Yamanaka (MSi Racing Team) with 74 laps.

Right back to work after the GP

In two weeks it’s off to Le Mans, but first a bit more work for the smallest class of the MotoGP World Championship. After the official MotoGP tests, it was Moto3’s turn for a single day of testing again in Jerez. With the Spanish GP in the books—won by Maximo Quiles and a complete debacle for our Italian riders—it’s time to work on the respective bikes to find useful solutions for the upcoming world events, starting with the aforementioned French Grand Prix.
Not the full grid, but around twenty riders in action, including Italians Guido Pini and Nicola Carraro. Lap times far from what we saw on race weekend. For reference, Maximo Quiles’ pole was a 1:44.070, three tenths off David Alonso’s absolute record of 1:43.710 set in 2024. The fastest lap in the race was a 1:44.554 by Adrian Fernandez, also higher than the record of 1:44.352 set by José Antonio Rueda in 2025.

The final standings

Moto3 official test final standings chart in Jerez

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Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

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