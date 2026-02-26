Supersport, adrenaline and wisdom: Matteo Ferrari recounts his Australian podium

Enthusiasm and wisdom. Matteo Ferrari turned 29 just a few days ago, has a MotoE World title on his shelf, and has never been one for grandiose flights of fancy. He came home from Phillip Island with the joy of a race-2 podium and third place in the overall Supersport World Championship standings on the Ducati WRP Racing, but he’s not getting carried away.

Clearly he’s happy but aware there’s still work to do.

"The podium was more than thrilling,” Matteo Ferrari tells Corsedimoto. “The race was truly unusual. The weather was uncertain from the morning, so choosing tires at the very last second was one of those things that isn’t easy but gives you a huge adrenaline rush. We did a great job; the race was pretty much perfect. Maybe I could have lapped slightly faster a few times, but I didn’t want to take risks and made sure to bring home the best result. I’m happy because the team has worked really well since the first days of testing. Even if on Monday morning we were a little off, we kept working calmly and with determination. We improved in every session and in race 1 we brought home important points."

Third place in the championship has a special flavor.

"The motivation was already high and now it will be even higher. We know we’re still missing something to stay consistently in the top 5 or top 3—some details. But we have a month to work on it, and we’ll definitely get to Portimao aiming to close that gap we still have to the front-runners. Australia was fantastic and I’m proud to have started like this in a new championship for me. Having already taken a podium and being third in the standings gives us an extra push. However, it doesn’t put more pressure on us because we always remember it’s my rookie year in WorldSSP and the team is very young too. We know we’ll have to accept all the results that come with the utmost calm."