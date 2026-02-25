MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alberto Surra stuns in World Superbike: top-10 finish on his debut with Ducati Motocorsa

Superbike
by Marianna Giannoni
Wednesday, 25 February 2026 at 17:15
Alberto Surra
A new young star is beginning to shine in the Superbike World Championship. Alberto Surra made his debut with a splendid top 10 on the Motocorsa Ducati, which hopes to relive the glory days of the Axel Bassani years.
Alberto Surra, born in 2004, showed great talent with the tenth time in Superpole, ninth place in Race 1 and 12th in both the Superpole Race and Race 2. The young rider from Piedmont already has 11 points in the overall standings, an excellent haul for a rookie with few tests under his belt. Surra has long been one of the most promising young talents on the international scene. He has 28 Grands Prix to his name in the Moto3 World Championship, excellent results in the Moto2 European Championship, and some convincing performances in the Supersport World Championship, including a podium at Magny-Cours when he was called in to replace an injured rider. So it was no mystery that he could be fast, but he definitely did better than expected.
"I'm very happy with the first weekend," Alberto Surra told Corsedimoto. "At Phillip Island it was my first real approach with the team on a dry track. It was the first time I rode a 1000 on a dry surface, with the Ducati and all the electronics. We went really well; the first approach was very positive. The team worked brilliantly: they welcomed me in an extremely positive way. I hadn’t been to Phillip Island for two years, so everything was new. If in these conditions I managed to keep such a small gap to the leaders and fight for the top 10 against important riders like those in the Superbike World Championship, it's a very good sign. It was truly wonderful, a fantastic start. We’re on the right path. Now we need to be aware of where we started and pick up from where we left off. I thank the team, and let’s try to have another great weekend at Portimão, always moving forward. I can't wait to get back on track."

Read also

Superbike, Baldassarri: "The jump start? I can't explain it. The podium was a big deal!Superbike, Baldassarri: "The jump start? I can't explain it. The podium was a big deal!
Superbike: Mattia Rato, the emotions of his debut: "Phillip Island isn't like it looks on TVSuperbike: Mattia Rato, the emotions of his debut: "Phillip Island isn't like it looks on TV
Alberto Surra

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK
Superbike

Oliveira, master of comebacks in Australia, now eyes a big result at Portimao: 'BMW will be stronger'

25 February 2026
Lorenzo Baldassarri festeggia il primo podio in Superbike
Superbike

Superbike, Baldassarri: "The jump start? I can't explain it. The podium was a big deal!

24 February 2026

More news

Motocross-Rossi-Maddii-Honda

Marc-Antoine Rossi takes a break: competitive pause, prioritizing well-being and new perspectives

Motocross
Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK

Oliveira, master of comebacks in Australia, now eyes a big result at Portimao: 'BMW will be stronger'

Superbike
moto2-race-action

Thai GP 2026: favorites, Italians and rookies to watch—who will strike first in Moto2 and Moto3?

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

Assault on Marc Marquez's throne: "Ready to make his life difficult"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Bagnaia Francesco

Ducati awaits Bagnaia's announcement: Tardozzi's harsh words

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo

Everyone against Yamaha: Quartararo’s middle-finger gesture and a team garage in deep crisis

MotoGP
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP

Rider market, Enea Bastianini announces: "Clear ideas, decision soon

MotoGP
zarco-motogp-liberty-media

Amid openness and fears for MotoGP's future: Zarco fears the Liberty Media effect

MotoGP
motocross-arthur-lampkin-death

Farewell to Arthur Lampkin: the off-road world salutes its hero and a dynasty without equal

Motocross

Loading