Amid openness and fears for MotoGP's future: Zarco fears the Liberty Media effect

Johann Zarco explains his point of view on the arrival of Liberty Media and the inevitable impact on the Motorcycle World Championship.

The official arrival of Liberty Media in MotoGP is drawing mixed reactions; in fact, it’s often possible to hear not-so-positive opinions. Johann Zarco, a keen observer, wanted to share his take: for the experienced LCR Honda rider, there could be good outcomes, but he also sees the flip side. It had already been said last year that there was a sudden tendency to “forget” Moto2 and Moto3, as well as their previous equivalents, namely 125cc and 250cc, and consequently various world titles and champions, before the stance on the subject was reversed. But among Zarco’s concerns is also the risk of excessive showmanship and the arrival of an audience that isn’t exactly passionate...

“It will denigrate the other categories”

Moto2 and Moto3 considered even less: there have been episodes demonstrating this trend. Last year at Misano it caused quite a stir that riders and teams from the two classes were almost tucked away in a corner, in a much less prominent area compared to the premier class. We ask ourselves, where do the new talents come from if the smaller categories are overshadowed? This is a question posed by the writer, but apparently Johann Zarco wonders the same, having been very busy in January on Spanish tracks with several young Belgian and French riders. “For MotoGP riders, the arrival of Liberty Media could be a good thing. For those who have to climb up from below, it will be tough,” declared the two-time Moto2 champion in an interview with our colleagues at Paddock-GP. “Above all, it will significantly denigrate the other categories, because it’s MotoGP or nothing. It’s not easy, because to go fast on a bike you either have incredible talent or you have less, but with hard work you can make it.” What will the families of young prospects think? “I hope that, with the overall budget of all this, with the possible arrival of big sponsors, we can draw on it to reassure parents, to reassure people, to help young riders grow and prepare them better. Moto3 and Moto2 have been excellent preparation,” he emphasized.

“It saddens me a little”