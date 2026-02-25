Marc-Antoine Rossi takes a break: competitive pause, prioritizing well-being and new perspectives

Marc-Antoine Rossi bids farewell to motocross: the 19-year-old Frenchman has explained his decision to set aside his career.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has decided to (temporarily?) put his career on hold, following personal reflection, as announced by Team Maddii Honda–ABF Italia, which was counting on the young French rider for a run at the MX2 World Championship. A change of plans for a strictly personal choice: Rossi has clearly expressed the need to suspend his competitive commitment in motocross to deal with private matters and take the time he needs to calmly reflect on his professional and personal future. A significant factor lies in the injuries sustained and accumulated over time, as Rossi himself admitted. Will we see him again? Time will tell; for now, we know that in 2026 we won’t see him at the starting gate.

As the statement reads, there is regret from the team of Corrado and Marco Maddii, who are with Honda this year after the last two years with Ducati. The team, however, expresses full support for the decision of their now former rider, highlighting his desire to prioritize his individual well-being at this particular moment in his life. "We understand the difficult time Marc-Antoine is going through," emphasized team manager Marco Maddii. "We respect his decision to take a break. We wish him all the best for the future."

Marc-Antoine Rossi himself then clarifies the reasons that led him to this stop. "After years at the highest levels of motocross, I’ve decided to take a step back," he stated. "The injuries have piled up. There comes a moment when you have to be honest with yourself and listen to your body. That moment has come for me. I want to thank everyone who made this journey what it was: my family, the teams I raced for, Maddii Racing, and Honda HRC. I don’t look back with sadness. I look forward. The next chapter starts now, and I’m excited about it. To the fans who have followed me through all of this, thank you. It meant everything."