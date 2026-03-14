The Return of Noah Dettwiler: On Track at Cremona with Kuja Racing’s Ducati V2

A few months after the terrible Sepang accident, Noah Dettwiler tests Kuja Racing’s Ducati V2 ahead of his debut in the 2026 CIV Supersport

After 139 days since the dramatic crash with José Antonio Rueda during the sighting lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix in the Moto3 World Championship, Noah Dettwiler is back on track. The 20-year-old Swiss rider, aboard a Kuja Racing Service Ducati Panigale V2, has rediscovered the thrill of scraping his knee on the asphalt. It’s the first step in a beautiful story set to continue throughout the 2026 season with his participation in the CIV Supersport.

MIRACULOUS RECOVERY

In just a few months, Noah Dettwiler has pulled off a prodigious—indeed, miraculous—recovery. Especially considering that no one, aside from his own family, could have imagined such a positive turnaround after the terrible accident on October 26 at the Sepang International Circuit. The encouraging signs that emerged in the following weeks allowed the former Red Bull Rookies Cup rider to fast-track his progress d espite an initial medical bulletin that was nothing short of alarming , even making it possible to plan a return to competition as early as 2026.

DETTWILER TO START IN CIV SUPERSPORT

After initially giving up the chance to continue his adventure in the Moto3 World Championship with SIC58 Squadra Corse, Noah Dettwiler ultimately made a surprise decision to accept Kuja Racing Service’s offer in the CIV. The 2005-born rider will compete full-time in the Italian Supersport series on a Ducati Panigale V2, alongside the confirmed teammate Federico Fuligni.

FIRST TEST WITH THE DUCATI

Announced on January 24, the agreement with Kuja Racing Service marked the official beginning—on every level—of Noah Dettwiler’s new life today. The Cremona Circuit, a new addition to the 2026 CIV calendar, hosted his “public” debut with Maurizio Cucchiarini’s squad. It was a gradual return to normality for Noah, who had the chance to get a feel for the peculiarities and character of the Ducati Panigale V2 ahead of the first race weekend on April 24–26 at Misano.