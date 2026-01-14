Latest surgery completed": Noah Dettwiler, smiles and confidence for the future

Noah Dettwiler continues, step by step, along the long road to recovery after what happened last year at the Sepang GP.
When will Noah Dettwiler
be back in shape? It’s a question that can’t be answered at the moment, but it’s certainly encouraging to see steady progress. The young Swiss rider, who competed in the Moto3
World Championship up to last year, has confirmed that he has put behind him the latest in the many operations he’s had to undergo after the terrible Sepang crash
. Step by step, the situation is constantly improving, a relief after those horrific images and a true miracle performed by the MotoGP medical staff for both him and José Antonio Rueda.
"Last operation done, now we move forward." These few words and the image above say it all. By now we could have been talking about another young rider lost while doing what he loved most. Fortunately, the story turned out very differently: Noah Dettwiler’s heart began beating regularly again thanks to the extremely swift actions of the medical team. Inevitably, the recovery process is very long given the serious injuries sustained, but Dettwiler is alive, and that remains the best news of all, especially for his family. It warms the heart to see the small yet steady steps forward by the young Swiss rider, up to the return of his smile, as shared by his father Andy.
Not to forget Noah Dettwiler himself who, at the end of 2025, decided to record a video to show himself for the first time since the crash, personally reassuring everyone about his condition and rehabilitation. As for future plans, there will be time to discuss them once the situation is more stable: this is why Dettwiler preferred to say no to SIC58 Squadra Corse, who wanted him for the 2026 Moto3
season. A return to racing is still a topic to be addressed, even though the young rider hasn’t hidden the intention recently. It would be another emotional chapter in his story.