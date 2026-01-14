Latest surgery completed": Noah Dettwiler, smiles and confidence for the future

Noah Dettwiler continues, step by step, along the long road to recovery after what happened last year at the Sepang GP.

Noah Dettwiler be back in shape? It's a question that can't be answered at the moment, but it's certainly encouraging to see steady progress. The young Swiss rider, who competed in the Moto3 World Championship up to last year, has confirmed that he has put behind him the latest in the many operations he's had to undergo after the terrible Sepang crash . Step by step, the situation is constantly improving, a relief after those horrific images and a true miracle performed by the MotoGP medical staff for both him and José Antonio Rueda.

"Last operation done, now we move forward." These few words and the image above say it all. By now we could have been talking about another young rider lost while doing what he loved most. Fortunately, the story turned out very differently: Noah Dettwiler’s heart began beating regularly again thanks to the extremely swift actions of the medical team. Inevitably, the recovery process is very long given the serious injuries sustained, but Dettwiler is alive, and that remains the best news of all, especially for his family. It warms the heart to see the small yet steady steps forward by the young Swiss rider, up to the return of his smile, as shared by his father Andy.