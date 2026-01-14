Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2, a hotbed of talent and a launchpad to MotoGP

Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha ready for its second Moto2
season, aiming to be front-runners. And with an eye on MotoGP.
A second year in Moto2
with the goal of aiming much higher. Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha
, having wrapped up its “apprenticeship” season in the intermediate class, is now targeting even more ambitious results, building on the progress shown over the course of 2025. Izan Guevara
remains the team’s cornerstone, while Alberto Ferrandez
is the new face, bringing solid experience from the European Moto2 series on the Boscoscuro—once again the bike for Paolo Campinoti’s squad this year. Last night
, beyond the inevitable spotlight on the premium MotoGP debut of Toprak Razgatlioglu
, there was also time to unveil the revamped Moto2 project, with a team now aiming to be solid protagonists at every GP. In doing so, it also fulfills its role as a “gateway” or launchpad for the squad competing in MotoGP. A first signal came with the accolade for Guevara, fresh off his 2025 Valencia GP victory and just days later aboard the Yamaha M1!
Among the top of the class
“We built a very solid foundation last year,”
emphasized team manager Alex De Angelis. He added with a quip: “I gained experience too, along with the riders and the whole team: we’re ready to fight!”
As mentioned, the clear lead rider will be Izan Guevara, in constant growth and the one who delivered the team’s (and his own) first Moto2
victory at the final Grand Prix of the 2025 season. “We expect him to be one of the best every race weekend,”
De Angelis stressed. On the other side of the garage arrives a rookie, Alberto Ferrandez (we introduced him here
). “He’s very young, he has two years of experience in Moto2 but in JuniorGP. But helping a young rider achieve results is one of our goals,”
stated the former San Marino rider, who is also setting himself the personal target of helping Ferrandez perform well from this very season.
The road to MotoGP
Having a program in a lower category clearly allows you to follow riders longer, help them grow, and better prepare them for a future step up to the premier class. This is the objective reiterated first and foremost by team principal Paolo Campinoti, and even more so by Paolo Pavesio
, managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing. “It’s a project that started about ten years ago, first in production racing, which led us to have about ten kids from 8 to 16–17 years old,”
he explained. “Last year we arrived in the prototype paddock, in Moto2, with a project through which we want to develop our future MotoGP riders.”
In this sense, he highlighted Guevara’s 2025 season finale, with a double satisfaction. “Valencia was a special moment, not only for the GP win but also because on Tuesday Izan tested the M1,”
Pavesio recalled. “This is the essence of what we want to build: the dream, through hard work, and the chance to reach MotoGP. Izan needs to stay focused; he has a great opportunity.”