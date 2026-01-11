Big news for the 2025 championship-winning team: Eric de Seynes at the helm of Fantic Racing, together towards new successes in Moto2

Fantic Racing Eric de Seynes, a 65-year-old French businessman, former rider, long-time Yamaha figure in various roles... A person with vast motorsport experience thanks to the prominent positions he has held over the years. This development aims to ensure continuity and give further momentum to the After a 2025 season full of success and emotion, the Moto2 team, reigning world champions, is preparing for the next chapter by welcoming a new Team Owner. He is, a 65-year-old French businessman, former rider, long-time Yamaha figure in various roles... A person with vast motorsport experience thanks to the prominent positions he has held over the years. This development aims to ensure continuity and give further momentum to the Fantic project, which will field Barry Baltus and Tony Arbolino in the 2026 World Championship season, while also contributing to the prestige and global visibility of motorcycle racing.

The arrival of Eric de Seynes does not bring any shake-ups regarding key roles, all of which are confirmed: Mariano Roman remains Head of Racing; the team will continue to be led by Stefano Bedon and Roberto Locatelli, as Project Manager and Team Manager respectively; the already proven technical staff is confirmed for 2026; Barry Baltus stays on after a season of great growth. The only new addition is the fresh signing Tony Arbolino, with 29 career podiums including 9 wins, who returns to KALEX after a season with Boscoscuro under Pramac Yamaha.

Eric de Seynes, Team Owner

“First and foremost, this is a human story, driven by passion. Motorcycling has been a companion throughout my career, giving me so much, especially in the world of racing. My vision is to protect this racing dream so that it continues to inspire new generations. In this sense, Moto2 is a special category for me. MotoGP lives in a universe of its own, while Moto2 represents the pinnacle of the sport’s ‘natural pyramid.’ On a broader horizon, I want to support talent and the new generations who will build the future of this sport. To give credibility to this commitment, Moto2 is the benchmark category. It is with this spirit that I chose to invest in the team, respecting everything that has been built and achieved over time. The 2025 team world title confirms the strength of the project. My arrival is not meant to be a disruption, but a reinforcement: I bring maximum support to a winning team, to the values of the sport and the passion we share, as well as to the two riders chosen for the next season. We are only at the beginning of a new path, with a long-term vision. We are ready to work and to perform. And, beyond being a winning team, I want us to become a point of reference for fans who love motorcycling, also offering new generations the chance to live the racing dream.”

Mariano Roman, Head of Racing

“We come from a season full of fantastic results and I’m thrilled to continue this path together with Eric, a friend with whom I share a deep passion for motorcycling and racing, and for whom I have immense respect for all he has achieved in the two-wheel world. His support, vast experience, and expertise will be a valuable contribution to giving continuity to our project. Our goal is to remain an extremely competitive team, both as a squad and in the riders’ standings, and we approach 2026 with great motivation and confidence. To this end, we have a tried-and-tested technical structure that is virtually unchanged, supporting two riders who will undoubtedly bring us great satisfaction. With Barry Baltus, we aim to confirm the incredible growth that led him to seven podiums and a brilliant bronze medal last season. With Tony Arbolino, we are working to bring him back to positions that better reflect his talent, because he has already shown in the past that he is one of the fastest riders in the Moto2 World Championship. We are building the team’s future on solid foundations that will allow us to keep dreaming big.”

Stefano Bedon, Project Manager

“Eric de Seynes’ passion for the two-wheel world and racing is authentic. I am certain that his support, energy, and international perspective will enable us to take another step up in quality. The whole team is excited about this injection of motivation that will drive us to improve even further. With him and with Fantic, the only goal can be to win.”