Yamaha MotoGP: The V4—a well-considered but inevitable choice

It would seem that 2026 will be a transitional season for Yamaha in MotoGP. The revolutionary switch from an inline-four engine to a V4 takes time, especially with 2027 and the new 850cc regulations effectively around the corner. In reality, regardless of what happens a year from now, the Three Tuning Forks company would have designed and developed the V4 anyway, even in the event of a continuation of the 1000cc era.

YAMAHA’S V4 DECISION IN 2023

The final decision by Yamaha’s leadership to move forward with developing a V4 engine was in fact made during 2023. Therefore, the 1000cc V4 powerplant would have raced anyway, regardless of the switch to 850cc displacement. For this very reason, the V4 will make its full-time debut this year after the three wild cards at the end of 2025 with Augusto Fernandez (Misano, Sepang, Valencia) and the initial tests carried out with the factory riders.

PROS AND CONS

The V4 layout undeniably offers long-term advantages. For 2026 Yamaha will logically aim to be competitive, but the real revolution will come in 2027 with a bike conceptually and completely designed from scratch, leveraging the V4’s potential—both in engine terms and overall design, starting with packaging.

2026 IN VIEW OF 2027