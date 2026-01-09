MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Julià Marquez: "When it comes to your children, you suffer so much

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 09 January 2026 at 19:00
Marc Marquez (2)
Julià Marquez is a constant presence in the MotoGP paddock. For Marc Marquez, he has been a central figure since the very first day he got on a bike, accompanying him on every adventure. The father of the multi-time champion was one of the main guests on the show "El Objetivo," broadcast on Spanish TV channel La Sexta.

An incredible year

For the Marquez family, it was a truly unique MotoGP season, with Marc as world champion and Alex as runner-up. A scenario that will be hard to repeat. But what matters most is that Marc returned to claim the world title after some very difficult years, when he seemed close to retiring from racing. "I’m super proud as a father. After so many years of celebrations, and as Marc said, going from the summit to the mud, all the way to the bottom... to come back, after all the suffering, and have such an incredible year... Both Marc and Alex. I would never have imagined it, never."

Julià Marquez in the garage

Hard to believe, yet it’s reality, becoming history. Julià Marquez still seems incredulous, having followed every Grand Prix from the garage, alternating between Ducati and Gresini. He has always been very respectful of everyone working in the paddock. "This is a very, very professional world. From the team, to the press, to television... to everyone. So, as a father, you have to do your job. I watch, I listen, and I say nothing... and even so, you learn a lot. It’s their world and it’s their job."

A rider’s risk

A very risky job, walking a razor’s edge. The nine-time world champion knows it well, having endured a real ordeal from 2021 to 2024. And after clinching his latest MotoGP title, he suffered another injury at Mandalika, which forced him to withdraw from the final rounds. One day, could Marc Marquez’s children follow in their father’s footsteps...? "Marc already knows what this world is like," Julià Marquez explained. "In my day I didn’t know. I liked it and was passionate about it, but of course, when it’s your children and you see their bodies constantly put to the test, you suffer. You suffer a lot."

