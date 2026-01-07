Marquez's mom tells her story: "We skipped dinner to buy boots

Behind the successes of Alex and Marc Marquez is a group of people who support them 360 degrees. Among them is their mother, Roser Alentà, who usually follows the Grands Prix from home, but whenever she can, she’s present in the MotoGP paddock. Together with her husband, Julià Marquez, they have never stopped encouraging the two riders from Cervera, ever since they were children.

The parents’ sacrifices

At the November gala, where Marc and Alex celebrated first and second place in the MotoGP championship, their parents took the stage. Even though she’s someone who doesn’t like the spotlight, mother Roser had tears in her eyes. And lately she has also given a few more interviews. Some time ago, on Cadena SER, she said: "Sometimes we skipped dinner to help buy boots for our sons. People see where Marc and Alex are now, but only we know the sacrifices made to get there."

Joy and fear

A joy counterbalanced by the fear of watching your children race at over 300 km/h. Risk is part of everyday life, as Marc Marquez knows well, having suffered several injuries in just a few years. For this reason, mother Roser prefers to watch the races from home rather than from trackside. And she doesn’t hide a touch of superstition... "I don’t get up from the chair, I need to have everything on the table. My intuition tells me I can’t take my eyes off them."

