Rea in Doubt, Iannone a Mystery: Jerez Tests Mark the First Real World Championship Showdown

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Wednesday, 07 January 2026 at 10:26
Iannone
Holidays almost over for riders and teams: next week will lift the veil on some top teams (Aprilia, Pramac Yamaha, and VR46) while Superbike will roar to life in a few days at Jerez.
The first fully attended winter test outing is scheduled for January 21 and 22 at Jerez, now established as the premier track for World Championship preparation. Before the world season kicks off (February 20-22) at Phillip Island, teams will have two more opportunities: January 28-29 in Portimao and finally in Australia on February 16-17. Time, therefore, is relentlessly ticking away.

Here’s who’s testing; Andrea Iannone absent

The two-day event in Andalusia will be the first real head-to-head between the candidates for the 2026 world title. On the previous occasion, at the end of November, Ducati was missing—both the factory team and all the satellite outfits. This time Nicolò Bulega will be in the mix, so we can get a clearer picture. However, one major absence stands out on the participant list released on Wednesday, January 7: Andrea Iannone. The Abruzzo rider appears on Dorna’s official list of riders who will compete in the World Championship, entered by a team that bears his name spelled backward. After the split from Go Eleven, which will bet on Lorenzo Baldassarri, Iannone’s 2026 racing program remains shrouded in mystery. Rumors speak of a reserved Ducati Panigale V4 and the hiring of high-profile technicians. But so far there’s no trace of official announcements.

Jonathan Rea also uncertain

The list does include Jonathan Rea, who has signed a contract with Honda HRC to work on developing the CBR-RR in parallel with the two new factory riders, Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra. But next to the six-time world champion’s name is the acronym “TBC,” meaning his presence is still to be confirmed. The Northern Irishman has been recovering in recent weeks from the aftermath of a crash in the final round of last season’s World Championship, also at Jerez. For this reason, he also skipped the previous late-November tests at Jerez.

The Superbike entry list

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing - Alex Lowes (GB)
Bimota by Kawasaki Racing - Axel Bassani (ITA)
Bimota by Kawasaki Racing - Xavi Fores (SPA)
Ducati Aruba.IT - Nicolò Bulega (ITA)
Ducati Aruba.IT - Iker Lecuona (SPA)
Ducati Aruba.IT - Test rider (?)
Elf Marc VDS - Sam Lowes (GB)
MGM Racing - Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
Motocorsa - Alberto Surra (ITA)
Kwasaki WorldSBK Team - Garrett Gerloff (USA)
Pata Maxxis Yamaha - Andrea Locatelli (ITA)
Pata Maxxis Yamaha - Xavi Vierge (SPA)
GYRT GRT Yamaha - Remy Gardner (AUS)
GYRT GRT Yamaha - Stefano Manzi (ITA)
Honda HRC - Jake Dixon (GB)
Honda HRC - Somkiat Chantra (THA)
Honda HRC Development Team - Jonathan Rea (GB) to be confirmed
Rokit BMW Motorrad - Danilo Petrucci (ITA)
Rokit BMW Motorrad - Miguel Oliveira (POR)
Rokit BMW Motorrad - Test rider (to be confirmed)
Go Eleven - Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA)

Andrea Iannone

byPaolo Gozzi

