Future in the saddle: Benda P51 combines a 250 cc boxer and electric power, 178 kg and big-sportbike performance

Benda amazes with the P51. The Chinese company has chosen the name of the legendary Mustang fighter plane for a motorcycle that rewrites the rules of speed. The P51 has a hybrid heart wrapped in the body of a futuristic cruiser.

The new made-in-China creation is a 250 cc but super quick: 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The secret lies in an architecture that calling unusual is an understatement: a 250 cc liquid-cooled boxer twin paired with an electric motor positioned strategically beneath the combustion unit.

Together, the two motors deliver a combined output of about 62 hp, but it’s the torque figure that makes your wrists tremble: a full 100 Nm. These numbers usually belong to engines with triple or quadruple the displacement. The secret is Benda’s modular hybrid, where the electric motor’s instant thrust turns a laid-back cruiser into a projectile capable of blasting off the line with the ferocity of a maxi sportbike.

Cyberpunk look and unexpected lightness

The P51 looks like it rolled straight off a movie set set in 2050. The design blends personality with aeronautical cues, featuring an LED headlight reminiscent of a fighter jet’s air intake and muscular lines that conceal a refined chassis.

Despite the presence of the battery (mounted at the rear to balance weight) and the electric system, the P51 tips the scales at 178 kg ready to ride. An excellent result achieved thanks to extensive use of aluminum for the main frame, while the tubular steel subframe nods to the vintage world, creating a truly successful visual contrast.

Dream or reality?

As with any respectable concept, the question remains the same: will we ever see it on the road? For now, Benda is enjoying the surprise effect and leaving the door open, stating that the future of a production model based on this prototype is under evaluation.

The fact remains that, in a market struggling to find the path to ecological transition without giving up emotion, the P51 stands out as one of the most concrete and fascinating proposals of recent years. It’s not just a motorcycle—it’s proof that innovation has no geographic boundaries, and that the “little” Chinese boxer fully intends to make itself heard, loud and clear.