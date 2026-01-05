"It's beautiful and powerful, but how many kilometers does it do?" Many times you've asked yourself this question while looking at the latest touring or sport electric motorcycles. Now Verge has the answer: solid-state batteries. Range and charging speed are no longer a problem.

The motorcycle of the future is already here

Verge is based in Finland and has launched into producing ultra high-performance electric motorcycles with the ambition of changing the rules. It's not just a Manufacturer, but a laboratory of incredible innovations. The most sensational is the electric motor housed in the rim, a solution that offers a range of advantages: from mass distribution to design, since it “frees up” all the space that on an internal combustion motorcycle is occupied by the engine. Last November at EICMA the TS Pro (in the opening photo) captivated electric-enthusiast riders.

Solid-state batteries, the differences

They are made with a solid electrolyte, making them much safer and more efficient than lithium-ion batteries made with liquid or gel electrolytes. This means greater range, shorter charging times, and increased safety. But there are other advantages, too. For one, better stability across temperature changes and no risk of fire. In addition, solid-state batteries do not require the use of rare earths, also avoiding geopolitical risks tied to supply.

Ultrafast CCS charging

With the adoption of this battery pack, Verge will be able to offer its customers the TS Pro with an extended range of up to 600 kilometers, with charging times of just a few minutes. This motorcycle uses the CCS system, so it can easily connect to ultrafast charging stations which are now widespread in Europe as well, including at all highway service areas.

A new frontier