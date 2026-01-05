Alex Marquez toward MotoGP 2026: now for the Ducati Factory contract

In a MotoGP rider’s career path, the so-called “sliding doors” absolutely exist. Take Alex Marquez. In the summer of 2022, coming off a first three-year stint in the premier class with Honda marked by few highs and many lows, he found himself without a seat for the following year. At the same time, essentially in the same period, Miguel Oliveira was close to signing with the Gresini team. It all seemed done, then he chose Aprilia RNF. Almost certainly regretting that decision. A watershed moment in contemporary MotoGP: with Gresini Racing, Alex Marquez found family, happiness, and results, even advising his brother Marc to accept the 2024 challenge. As the reigning vice-World Champion, Alex could potentially face another pivotal moment in his professional life in 2026.

GRESINI AS FAMILY

Gresini Racing knows how to enhance and get the best out of its riders. They feel at home in the garage, work with calm and with a method that works—one that others don’t know, can’t manage, or aren’t able to replicate. The Faenza-based squad welcomed Alex Marquez as a two-time World Champion in need of a relaunch. Together they found the perfect synergy; with Donatello Giovanotti (one of the indispensable pillars of his sporting success) they work wonderfully, and Nadia Padovani talks about the 73 as if he were her godson. In this environment and atmosphere, taking to the track becomes a pleasure. Which turned into immense joy after an extraordinary 2025 in terms of results. Because Alex Marquez certainly had the perfect, space-age Ducati GP24, but he added plenty of his own. He smoothed out, if not eliminated, some of his long-standing limits (see tire management over race distance), taking wins and a memorable second place in the championship.

OFFICIAL 2026 BIKE

Factory Supported”)—were able to benefit from a bike on par with Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, and Fabio Di Giannantonio for the 2026 season. The former Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion was closely followed by the red-clad engineers at the Valencia tests, his first outing with the stripes of a rider receiving a technical package on par with those holding a direct Ducati Corse contract. With the VR46 team deciding not to exercise its option to have the second GP26, Alex Marquez and Gresini Racing—currently excellent customers for Ducati Corse (but not “”)—were able to benefit from a bike on par with Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, and Fabio Di Giannantonio for the 2026 season. The former Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion was closely followed by the red-clad engineers at the Valencia tests, his first outing with the stripes of a rider receiving a technical package on par with those holding a direct Ducati Corse contract.

FACTORY CONTRACT

Thus, Alex Marquez is a rider with a Factory bike, but with a customer rider’s contract. With a salary just under one million euros, essentially covered by Estrella Galicia, one of the brands featured on the BK8 Gresini team’s bikes. Alex’s future with the Italian squad is not in question: he performs, he wins, and just as importantly, he’s happy. However, as the reigning vice-World Champion now being “closely watched” by Ducati for the GP26’s development, it will inevitably be up to Borgo Panigale, if the case arises, to integrate him into their roster of riders with a Factory contract. For now, he has received a brand-new Desmo450 MX for training, while awaiting good news. The same goes for the Gresini team, along with VR46, whose contracts with Ducati expire at the end of the 2026 season.