Bassani’s best SBK weekend as a Bimota
rider: Sunday’s two podiums at Phillip Island are a huge motivation for the future.
Race 1 had left a bit of a bitter taste, because he missed the podium by just a few thousandths, but Axel Bassani redeemed himself today. Second place in the Superpole Race and also in Race 2
: these are his first podiums since he started riding the Bimota KB998 Rimini. He broke the ice in Australia and it was a great satisfaction. He also sits second in the 2026 Superbike overall standings, the “best of the rest,” given that Nicolò Bulega was in a league of his own, dominating all three races of the weekend at Phillip Island.
Superbike Australia 2026: Bassani back on the podium
A smiling Bassani at the end of the day—understandably so after such strong results: "It was a great Sunday. We were always fast; even during the test our pace was good and we were consistently in the top 5. I had a very good feeling with the bike. Honestly, in wet conditions I didn’t expect this kind of result, because during the Jerez test my sensations on a wet track weren’t positive.
In Superbike Race 2 he took a cautious approach at the start, unsure of his potential in those conditions, then gradually built confidence and made the podium again at Phillip Island: “I started off fairly slowly,” Bassani says, “I tried to be consistent and not make mistakes. In the end, it worked. I’m happy and I thank the team. In the Superpole Race we had both bikes on the podium, which is very important: it means the squad is working well.”
SBK, Bimota aims to stay at the front
Securing the first podiums with the KB998 Rimini gives Axel a huge boost; he hadn’t finished in the top three since July 2023 (second in Race 2 at Imola with the Motocorsa Ducati): "I feel very good, it’s great to be back on the podium after about two and a half years. It’s important for me, because it means I have the speed to do it. Now it’s in our hands to keep working like this, pushing to get the best out of ourselves."
It had been since 1988
, the first year of the Superbike World Championship, that two Bimota riders hadn’t shared a podium. Back then it was Davide Tardozzi and Stéphane Mertens who did it together: five times during the year, the last in Race 2 at Estoril with Mertens first and Tardozzi second. Today it happened for Bassani and Lowes in the Superpole Race at Phillip Island
: "I was born in 1999,
" the Feltre rider comments, "so… It’s really positive for Bimota, a small company but with good people working hard. I think it’s a nice gift for them and I hope there are more to come
." We’ll see if it happens again in a long race and whether the first victory for the KB998 Rimini arrives as well.
Next Superbike stop is Portimão in March, and Axel is confident he can be competitive again: "We’ll have a test before racing there and we’ll be able to see where we stand. Surely that’s a completely different track, but I think we have a good base. We’ll see how it goes."