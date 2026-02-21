MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Aprilia RS-GP26, first taste for Jorge Martin: two key days for feel, confidence, and speed

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 21 February 2026 at 06:00
Jorge Martin fit and ready for his first 2026 tests: the discovery of the RS-GP26 begins, along with the quest for competitiveness.
The first 2026 outing for Jorge Martin. Another “delay,” though this time decidedly less significant than the one suffered last year. After getting the green light in Spain, medical staff at the circuit have confirmed his fitness: his debut on the RS-GP26 will take place during these MotoGP tests that precede the opening GP. An initial run inevitably full of unknowns, given that Bezzecchi, test rider Savadori and the Trackhouse duo are already further along in their work. These will therefore be two crucial days for the Spaniard.

Tests to get to know the bike 

Let’s remember, the 2024 MotoGP world champion is coming off the latest procedures on his right collarbone and left scaphoid, part of the recovery process after a difficult 2025. “I’m happy to be back, we’ll see what my feeling on the bike will be,” a smiling Jorge Martin told motogp.com on the eve of testing. What’s the plan? “Some things to try, but not too many,” he replied. Aprilia thinks it’s better to just focus on doing lots of laps to really get to know the bike.” How does he feel physically? “There’s still room for improvement. Every lap will help me; it’ll definitely be the best training.”

Confidence to be regained 

That is precisely the key point for Jorge Martin. There were certainly encouraging signs in the very few races he contested in 2025, but far too little to draw any conclusions about his feeling with the RS-GP. And the constant rumors of him leaving Aprilia at the end of the year don’t help... But starting tomorrow it’s only about the track and about rediscovering full awareness of his abilities. Jorge Martin knows better than anyone that this is his main goal: to show himself competitive again and capable of fighting for the biggest prize in MotoGP. Will he make it? Tomorrow marks the start of his approach to the 2026 World Championship.

