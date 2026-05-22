Aprilia (finally) finds a main sponsor: problems for Jorge Martin

The official Aprilia Racing team will arrive at Mugello with big news. At last, the Noale-based bikes will feature a new sponsor, Monster Energy, after years of searching for a heavyweight investor. The agreement will bind the two parties until the end of this MotoGP championship, with the possibility of extending the partnership later on… with the arrival of Pecco Bagnaia

A title sponsor for Aprilia

Aprilia has finally found its title sponsor, thanks in part to an excellent start to the 2026 season. The victories by Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin are making their mark in the MotoGP paddock, and the Veneto brand is beginning to attract major investors. As reported by Crash.net, Monster has finalized a deal to become the team’s main sponsor, with immediate effect.

For Aprilia, this agreement is a real lifeline. Massimo Rivola had long been searching for a prestigious brand willing to place its name on the side of the RS-GP, in order to compete on equal footing with the other manufacturers. A financial injection that will bring several million euros into Noale’s coffers and will certainly help with the bike’s development. A breath of fresh air for the Piaggio Group, which until now had been financially supporting Aprilia’s MotoGP project, despite selling 8.6% fewer bikes worldwide in 2025.

The rise of the RS-GP in MotoGP

The investment by the well-known energy drink brand is no coincidence. The Italian manufacturer has proven to be the strongest in this first part of the season, securing four wins in the first six races. Three of those victories were taken by Marco Bezzecchi, while Jorge Martín triumphed at the Le Mans circuit. These performances convinced the executives of the American multinational to invest in the Veneto brand.

Moreover, the relationship between the riders and the new sponsor is excellent. Marco Bezzecchi, currently the leader in the MotoGP overall standings, has long had a personal endorsement deal with Monster. This will greatly facilitate all advertising campaigns and commercial events that the team will organize starting from the next race in Italy. Looking ahead, Pecco Bagnaia is also a Monster-backed athlete, so from 2027 they will have both riders in the same garage.

A problem for ‘Martinator’

It’s becoming a precarious situation for Jorge Martin, a long-time Red Bull star. The Austrian company is Monster’s main commercial rival, so seeing the reigning world champion on a bike completely covered in the logos of its direct competitor creates a conflict of interest that’s hard to manage on track. Two paths are possible: temporarily remove the Red Bull logos from his bike’s fairing or switch to the brand with the green claws.