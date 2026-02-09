MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Hybrid motorcycles on the rise: why the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid is an excellent choice today

Dreams
by Marianna Giannoni
Monday, 09 February 2026 at 19:11
awasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid
Hybrid motorcycles are still not very widespread at the moment, but choosing a Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid today could prove to be a winning move, anticipating the challenges of mobility that is increasingly subject to environmental restrictions.
While the traditional market continues to split between combustion engines and full electric, the Akashi brand is consolidating its “Strong Hybrid” offering as the most rational solution for those who don’t want to give up the range of an internal combustion engine but need the versatility of electric power for getting around city centers.
The heart of this strategy lies in the integration of a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric unit, a combination that overcomes the limits of pure electric motorcycles thanks to automatic battery recharging while riding. This technical architecture allows you to ride in fully electric mode in restricted traffic zones, then switch to hybrid management when the road turns extra-urban. The e-boost function is the real trump card in terms of performance, providing instant additional thrust that delivers off-the-line acceleration comparable to a 1000 cc supersport, while still maintaining the average fuel consumption of a small 250 cc.
The riding experience is made thoroughly modern by a six-speed automated manual gearbox that eliminates the need for a clutch lever, allowing the rider to manage gears via handlebar controls or rely on the smoothness of automatic mode. Despite a weight of 227 kg, the bike is surprisingly manageable in everyday maneuvers thanks to the Walk Mode system, which assists the rider at low speeds both forward and in reverse.
On the economic front, the Ninja 7 Hybrid has an official list price of €12,995, but the 2026 context makes the purchase even more appealing. Between state incentives for low-emission vehicles and dealer network promotions, it’s possible to access this technology at real prices ranging between €8,500 and €9,500. It’s an investment that looks not only to immediate fuel savings, but to the assurance of owning a versatile, cutting-edge machine, ready to circulate without limits in the years to come.

