Ducati MotoGP 2026 Aerodynamics: Four Options, Decision at Buriram

For years in MotoGP pre-season testing, more than riders, engines, frames, and everything else, the focus has inevitably been on aerodynamics. Wings, fins, airflow, Venturi effect: just like in Formula 1. It will be the same next year despite the restrictions introduced by the new regulations, while in the here and now there are those, see Ducati , who have a problem… of abundance.

FOUR AERODYNAMIC CONFIGURATIONS

At the Sepang Tests on the Ducati Desmosedici GP26 with Factory treatment (Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, and Fabio Di Giannantonio), four different aerodynamic configurations were seen. Yes indeed: four, including two brand new ones and two already seen over the previous two years. Specifically, they tested the 2024 package (also used by Bagnaia throughout 2025), the 2025 package (it debuted at Mugello, then used full-time by Marquez starting from Assen, and occasionally by Bagnaia and Di Giannantonio), plus two different new configurations. The “Full 2026,” featuring new side fairings and a more “aggressive”-shaped nose cone with prominent boxed wings, and the “Mix 2026.” The latter integrates the 2026 side fairings combined with the 2025 nose cone.

WHO TESTED WHAT

On the second day of testing, Marc Marquez ran with the 2024, 2025, and the 2026 hybrid-mix after also trying the full 2026 on day one. Likewise, Pecco Bagnaia spent most of his time with the 2024, but carried out a (convincing) Sprint simulation with the “Mix 2026.” Di Giannantonio also tried this latter solution, while Alex Marquez was the first, on the opening day, to act as a test rider for the “Full 2026.”

THE REGULATIONS

Under the rules, Ducati must choose, for the first Grand Prix, which configuration to homologate for the 2026 season, keeping another one in reserve (as allowed for manufacturers with A, B, C concessions) to introduce during the championship. It should be noted that the regulations also allow the possibility of combining four different parts (front fairing, front fender, fairing body, other parts) from the two fairings that will be homologated between the start of the season and mid-season. For example, the front fairing can be combined with the later-updated side fairings, and so on.

THE CHOICE AT BURIRAM