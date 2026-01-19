MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati Desmosedici GP26: All the Changes Revealed to Keep Winning

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Monday, 19 January 2026 at 13:46
Ducati Desmosedici GP26
Although it has been the MotoGP benchmark for years and also has to develop the 2027 prototype, Ducati isn’t resting on its laurels for 2026: here’s what’s changing on the new Desmosedici.
It’s team presentation season for the new MotoGP year. Today it was the turn of the Ducati Lenovo Team, which, with reigning champion Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, unveiled the livery of the Desmosedici GP26, featuring colors inspired by the past: the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is celebrating 100 years since its founding.

Ducati Desmosedici GP26: what’s different compared to the GP25

There was great anticipation for the event held in Madonna di Campiglio. Seeing the graphic details of the bikes is always intriguing, but that’s not the only point of interest. It’s also important to know which direction development of the new prototype has taken, especially after a year in which Marc Marquez dominated the MotoGP championship before getting injured. Changing too much on a package that has already proven to be a winner can carry risks.
Technical director Davide Barana explained the most significant changes made to the Desmosedici GP26 compared to the GP25: "MotoGP bikes are very complex; we focused on several fronts. We definitely wanted to improve the chassis performance by reducing vibrations, an aspect that drew some complaints last year. Then we wanted to improve the stability of the bike, especially on high-speed sections of the tracks. We brought the latest, more sophisticated version of the ride height device. But that’s not all. In motorsport, top speed is very important; we worked on engine performance and on three special components. In addition, we’re introducing a new aerodynamic package that should allow us to increase top speed by reducing drag; and we want to increase downforce to have more speed mid-corner and on exit."
Even though 2026 is considered by many a transition year toward 2027, which will see the introduction of a new technical regulation, Ducati hasn’t rested on the laurels of recent successes and has sought to introduce some significant improvements to the new Desmosedici GP. The goal is to win, and there’s an awareness that the competition hasn’t stood still in recent months.

MotoGP 2026: Marquez a sure thing, Bagnaia a question mark

Marquez is a rider who adapts very well to any situation, so there’s no doubt we’ll see him super competitive again. The situation is different with Bagnaia, given that he struggled quite a bit with the GP25. Last year’s experience was certainly useful both for him and for the Borgo Panigale factory to show up in 2026 at a higher level. But any judgment must wait for the verdict of the track.
The first MotoGP pre-season test is scheduled for February 3–5 in Sepang (Malaysia), where a shakedown dedicated to test riders, rookies, and manufacturers’ riders (Yamaha) with Grade D concessions will take place at the end of January. The second and final collective test will be on February 21–22 in Buriram (Thailand), which will also host the first grand prix of the 2026 calendar (February 27–March 1).

