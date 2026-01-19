Ducati Desmosedici: the iconic red machines that inspired the 2026 livery

Theis the first complete motorcycle produced at the Borgo Panigale plant. Weighing 45 kg, with a displacement of 59.5 cc, and 100 km per liter, it still has the look of a bicycle, but it proved an interesting model for women as well, who found in the Ducati 60 a suitable means to move independently over short distances. The racing chapter, however, begins in 1955 with the legendary, the first “Rossa” designed by Taglioni, the first bike to be equipped with a single-cylinder bevel-gear engine, and the symbol of Ducati’s new philosophy: a production motorcycle capable of winning in competition. The impressive track record of this model would be the starting point of Ducati’s commitment to racing.