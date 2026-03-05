The Moto Morini Rumble Arrives: V-twin engine, low seat, and bobber styling to win over young riders

Moto Morini expands its range with a model that looks to the world of compact, accessible customs. The Rumble is designed for those seeking style, easy handling, and compact dimensions, without giving up the character of a twin-cylinder.

This bike aims to reach a segment of younger or novice riders, as well as those who want a straightforward, fun two-wheeler for everyday use.

The design is clearly inspired by traditional American bobbers but reinterpreted with a contemporary touch. Low, compact lines, 16-inch wheels, and muscular proportions define a motorcycle that wants to stand out, especially in urban settings. The sculpted tank, minimalist profile, and low seat help create an aggressive yet approachable silhouette, intended to offer confidence even to less experienced riders.

Beneath the bodywork lies a liquid-cooled 350 cc 60-degree V-twin engine, capable of producing 24 kW, or about 32.6 horsepower, with a maximum torque of 31 Nm at 6500 rpm. These figures place the Rumble squarely in the A2-license segment, prioritizing smooth power delivery and ease of use over outright performance. The stated top speed is around 150 km/h, while valve timing is managed by an eight-valve DOHC system.

The chassis has been engineered to guarantee agility and stability. The frame is a single-backbone double-cradle steel structure, paired with a 43 mm upside-down fork up front and twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjustment. Braking features a 300 mm front disc with a four-piston caliper and a 255 mm rear disc, all assisted by dual-channel ABS.

The dimensions clearly express the project’s philosophy. With a dry weight under 175 kg and a seat just 735 mm off the ground, the Rumble aims to offer a relaxed, accessible riding position. A 16-liter fuel tank and a 1445 mm wheelbase complete a setup designed for daily riding, from city traffic to scenic road outings.

With the Rumble, Moto Morini decisively enters the small-displacement bobber segment, a growing market especially among younger riders. A motorcycle that puts the focus on style, simplicity, and accessibility, without sacrificing that Italian identity that has always defined the brand

The Rumble will be available starting from mid-2026. There is no date yet on the Moto Morini website, just the words “coming soon.”