Nürburgring and Motorcycles: Legend, Historic Races, and the End of an Era

The Nürburgring is without a doubt one of the most fascinating tracks in Europe. The Nordschleife, the legendary circuit nestled in the Eifel forests, has represented a unique technical and mental challenge for many motorcyclists. It was no coincidence that three-time world champion Jackie Stewart coined the famous nickname “Green Hell.”

For motorcycles, the Nürburgring was an extraordinary testing ground for decades. When it was inaugurated in 1927, the circuit was already one of the longest and most complex, with over twenty kilometers of corners, climbs and descents, and gradient changes that seemed designed to showcase riders’ talent. In the 1960s and 1970s, the circuit also hosted the West German Motorcycle Grand Prix of the World Championship.

It was precisely during that period that growing concerns about safety emerged. The Nordschleife was spectacular but extremely dangerous, especially for two wheels. Very few run-off areas, long stretches lined with guardrails, and ever-increasing speeds made the margin for error almost nonexistent. After a series of accidents and controversies, in 1970 Giacomo Agostini led a boycott by world championship riders, refusing to race on a track considered by then too risky for motorcycles. Thus, a glorious chapter came to a close.

In more recent years, the Superbike World Championship has also left its mark on the Nürburgring. The races took place exclusively on the modern layout and were a significant fixture on the calendar between 2008 and 2013. Among the protagonists of that period were Carlos Checa, winner in 2011 with Ducati, and Max Biaggi , who triumphed in 2012 aboard the Aprilia.

For nearly a century, the venue has been an almost mythic destination for enthusiasts from around the world. With the “Touristenfahrten” sessions—public tourist laps—thousands of motorcyclists had the opportunity to tackle the twenty kilometers of the Green Hell on their own bikes, sharing the asphalt with sports cars, aficionados, and everyday drivers.

This coexistence has always involved high risks. Cars and motorcycles behave very differently, and over the years there have been serious accidents. For this reason, the Nürburgring has decided to change its policy: during tourist sessions on the Nordschleife, motorcycles are no longer allowed; you can only take part in guided sessions with instructors. This measure has created strong dissatisfaction among enthusiasts, and a petition on Change was launched to lift this ban, but so far without success.

Two wheels, however, have not completely disappeared from the Nürburgring. Motorcycle activities continue mainly on the modern circuit. It is here that one of the IDM rounds is still held, keeping alive the bond between the German track and sport motorcycling. There are also a few, albeit sporadic, track days. In short, motorcycle activity has been drastically reduced in the name of safety.