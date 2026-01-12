Max Biaggi slams Ducati: "Aprilia is the only Italian manufacturer"

Ducati continues to dominate the MotoGP championship, but in the 2025 season Aprilia has been breathing down the neck of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Marco Bezzecchi has delivered three victories and six podiums to Noale, despite the absence of Jorge Martin. Ambassador Max Biaggi shares his thoughts on the duel between the two Italian teams and proudly highlights the Italian identity of his brand.

The Bagnaia–Ducati case

Aprilia has shown that the Ducati giant is no longer unbeatable; the balance on track can change. In this sense, the MotoGP regulation changes scheduled for 2027 could reshuffle the deck. Biaggi spoke candidly about the complex situation between Pecco Bagnaia and the Emilia-based factory. "They say two heads are enough. In this case, however, the signals are few, and the ones we have are confusing. And when clarification is requested, Ducati remains silent, while Bagnaia uses language that’s hard to interpret. It’s complicated even for us, the people inside the paddock."

Rider market at the doorstep

It’s difficult to predict the next moves on the market; the first races of the next MotoGP World Championship will be telling. But a split between the Chivasso rider and the Red team cannot be ruled out. "I wouldn’t bet on it," he told RTL 102.5. "Manufacturers always try to promote young riders to ensure continuity." Pecco has a contract with the factory team, so it’s hard to picture him in a satellite outfit. But another manufacturer could step forward...

Aprilia’s rise

Max Biaggi emphasized the leap in quality of the Aprilia RS-GP . Since the days of Aleix Espargaro, we’ve witnessed the rise of the Veneto prototype. With Bezzecchi, results and a certain consistency have arrived, as we await the return of champion Jorge Martin. The second place in the Constructors’ Championship, the brand’s best result in MotoGP, is a springboard for 2026. Even Raul Fernandez , winner in Australia, has shown that the bike can work with multiple riders.

Aprilia made in Italy

Biaggi went further, asserting Aprilia’s identity in an increasingly globalized paddock. Without mentioning direct conflicts, he fired a clear jab at Ducati and its corporate structure: "I’ve been an Aprilia ambassador for almost ten years. It’s a great privilege for me to be associated with this manufacturer, which is honestly the only Italian one in this paddock, because we know Ducati is German as it’s owned by Audi... We’re very proud of this; the Piaggio Group has done an extraordinary job."