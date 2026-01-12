MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Max Biaggi slams Ducati: "Aprilia is the only Italian manufacturer"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 12 January 2026 at 13:23
Max Biaggi
Ducati continues to dominate the MotoGP championship, but in the 2025 season Aprilia has been breathing down the neck of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Marco Bezzecchi has delivered three victories and six podiums to Noale, despite the absence of Jorge Martin. Ambassador Max Biaggi shares his thoughts on the duel between the two Italian teams and proudly highlights the Italian identity of his brand.

The Bagnaia–Ducati case

Aprilia has shown that the Ducati giant is no longer unbeatable; the balance on track can change. In this sense, the MotoGP regulation changes scheduled for 2027 could reshuffle the deck. Biaggi spoke candidly about the complex situation between Pecco Bagnaia and the Emilia-based factory. "They say two heads are enough. In this case, however, the signals are few, and the ones we have are confusing. And when clarification is requested, Ducati remains silent, while Bagnaia uses language that’s hard to interpret. It’s complicated even for us, the people inside the paddock."

Rider market at the doorstep

It’s difficult to predict the next moves on the market; the first races of the next MotoGP World Championship will be telling. But a split between the Chivasso rider and the Red team cannot be ruled out. "I wouldn’t bet on it," he told RTL 102.5. "Manufacturers always try to promote young riders to ensure continuity." Pecco has a contract with the factory team, so it’s hard to picture him in a satellite outfit. But another manufacturer could step forward...

Aprilia’s rise

Max Biaggi emphasized the leap in quality of the Aprilia RS-GP. Since the days of Aleix Espargaro, we’ve witnessed the rise of the Veneto prototype. With Bezzecchi, results and a certain consistency have arrived, as we await the return of champion Jorge Martin. The second place in the Constructors’ Championship, the brand’s best result in MotoGP, is a springboard for 2026. Even Raul Fernandez, winner in Australia, has shown that the bike can work with multiple riders.

Aprilia made in Italy

Biaggi went further, asserting Aprilia’s identity in an increasingly globalized paddock. Without mentioning direct conflicts, he fired a clear jab at Ducati and its corporate structure: "I’ve been an Aprilia ambassador for almost ten years. It’s a great privilege for me to be associated with this manufacturer, which is honestly the only Italian one in this paddock, because we know Ducati is German as it’s owned by Audi... We’re very proud of this; the Piaggio Group has done an extraordinary job."

Read also

Aprilia, two-pronged attack in 2026: Jorge Martin wants to reclaim it allAprilia, two-pronged attack in 2026: Jorge Martin wants to reclaim it all
Aprilia-Martin start from scratch: Rivola: "The rider market will be crazy"Aprilia-Martin start from scratch: Rivola: "The rider market will be crazy"
Max Biaggi

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP Superbike
MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, from the SBK throne to the MotoGP challenge: "I have to be realistic"

12 January 2026
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP

Gigi Dall'Igna skeptical: "Bagnaia? Hard to explain

12 January 2026

More news

Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP Superbike

Toprak Razgatlioglu, from the SBK throne to the MotoGP challenge: "I have to be realistic"

MotoGP
481118462_1177326263756690_3667511797453783080_n_result

John McPhee with F.C.C. TSR Honda for the 2026 Endurance World Championship

Road Racing
A1 Motor Park, nuovo autodromo della Bulgaria

From LARA to A1 Motor Park: Bulgaria’s new circuit debuts on March 21, 2026, with big ambitions and high speed

Stories
tatay-sogno-dakar

Carlos Tatay doesn't give up: heart, grit, and the Dakar Rally in his sights

Stories

Popular articles

SPY-Yamaha-1

MotoGP Tech: The Yamaha Patent That Reveals the Secrets of Downwash Ducts

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia makes it clear: "With Marquez, it's hard to believe

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin-Aprilia, peace made and a world championship dream: it could be a wonderful story

MotoGP
rammerstorfer-moto3-sic58-2026

Moto3: Meet Leo Rammerstorfer, SIC58's choice after Dettwiler said no

Road Racing

Loading