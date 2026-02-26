Honda without Dixon and Chantra in the first 2026 SBK round: the latest updates on the two riders’ conditions.

The new Superbike season didn’t get off to the best start for the Honda HRC team, which had to do without its newly signed factory riders for 2026 during the race weekend at Phillip Island. Somkiat Chantra was injured even before the pre-season tests and hasn’t ridden with his teammates in the new year; meanwhile, Jake Dixon was sidelined following a crash during the final test in Australia. For two rookies in the category, it was anything but ideal.

Two CBR1000RR-R Fireblades still took to the track at Phillip Island: those of Tetsuta Nagashima (announced as Chantra’s replacement) and Ryan Vickers (wild card). The Japanese test rider collected 7 points, while the British rider (a full-time competitor with Honda Racing UK in BSB) scored just 1.

Superbike World Championship 2026, Honda HRC team: Chantra’s condition improving

Chantra fractured his right forearm following a crash during a training session at the Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia). After returning to Thailand, on Saturday, January 17, he underwent surgery on both arms at Bangkok Hospital: the right one was put in a cast, while that wasn’t necessary for the other. No tests at Jerez or Portimão, where rain in any case disrupted the plans of all the teams.

On Friday, January 30, the Honda HRC team announced that the Thai rider would also miss Phillip Island, both the final test and the opening round of the 2026 Superbike World Championship. His condition is improving and he should be back in action as normal for the second round at Portimão (March 27–29). It remains to be seen whether he will be able to participate in the test scheduled a few weeks earlier. In the meantime, a photo of him back on a bike has been posted on social media, which is an encouraging sign for the future.

SBK, is Dixon at risk for Portimão?

As for Dixon, a crash at Turn 11 on the second day of WorldSBK testing at Phillip Island proved decisive: he sustained multiple fractures to his left wrist and left hand, as well as a contusion to his left elbow. Taken to The Avenue Hospital in Melbourne, he underwent surgery to stabilize the fractures. He was in no condition to race or even to leave Australia.

This morning the British rider and the Honda HRC team shared a video in which he explained that he is still in Melbourne and that things have gone fairly well, despite the pain. Obviously, he can’t do any kind of training, only walk. Next week he will be in the United Kingdom, where doctors will examine him to assess how his condition is evolving and to estimate recovery times. He will then return to Andorra to begin rehabilitation.

In the first two weeks, the main goal is for the scars to heal: doctors are concerned about potential infections, so he is taking antibiotics. Dixon did not mention Portimão, where he truly risks missing the race (will Jonathan Rea step in?), but he appeared in good spirits: "I’ll be back soon, stronger than before. This is just a small hiccup, a bump in the road. I’ll definitely come out of it stronger. I still have races to win in the Superbike World Championship, so it’ll take more than this to bring me down! I’ll keep you updated. Thanks everyone for the support, I really appreciate it."