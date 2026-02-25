MotoGP 2026 kicks off in Thailand: challenges, "divorces" in the pits, and forced coexistence

2026 MotoGP World Championship... here we go. On Friday the World Championship engines roar back to life in Thailand, at the Chang International Circuit, for the first Grand Prix of a season that promises to be thrilling. It will be the last of the 1000cc engine era, and once again Ducati will start as favorite. But with the rider market already partly settled, it’s set to be a year of “separated under the same roof.”

Ducati starts from pole

The Borgo Panigale manufacturer has dominated the MotoGP class for five years, winning first with Pecco Bagnaia , then with Jorge Martin, and finally with Marc Marquez. The Cervera champion helped cement an already certain dominance, even if he didn’t particularly shine in winter testing. Partly due to the injury a few months ago and the subsequent operation on his right shoulder, from which he still needs to fully recover, plus a virus. Despite not completing a race simulation, the reigning champion remains the hot favorite. History teaches us he doesn’t need simulations and rehearsals to win. And the three crashes in the last test certainly don’t change that view.

No changes on the Ducati grid, but the Desmosedici GP26 definitely introduces some interesting innovations, especially in aerodynamics, with a new holeshot device that could make the difference before being shelved in 2027. Alex Marquez will have a factory Red this year and immediately showed excellent performances. Marc’s younger brother could be a serious title contender if he can be as consistent as he was last MotoGP season.

Aprilia the true antagonist

Aprilia has been breathing down Ducati’s neck for years. Marco Bezzecchi, buoyed by a contract renewal already made official, immediately posted great times in winter testing. One swallow doesn’t make a summer and preseason performances don’t count for much, sure. But they are very indicative and highlight the young rider from Romagna’s intent to be right up there at the top, dreaming and fighting for the title. Credit also goes to an ever more cutting-edge RS-GP, capable of filling last year’s gaps. At least on a single lap, the Noale prototype has shown it has nothing to envy in the Desmosedici.

The team led by Massimo Rivola has fine-tuned some aerodynamic details, such as that aero device located behind the fairing, which channels airflow, reducing turbulence and improving aerodynamic efficiency. As Pedro Acosta said at the end of the winter MotoGP tests, "Ducatis and Aprilias are scary."

KTM aiming for the top 5

KTM isn’t deluding itself, but it will try to carve out moments of glory in 2026. Great feelings in Malaysia, not as much in Thailand, but the talent Pedro Acosta keeps confidence high in the RC16. Aki Ajo, team manager of the Austrian squad, assures a half-second per lap gain, thanks to some changes to the chassis and aerodynamics that should ensure less tire degradation. If so, Binder, Acosta, Vinales, and Bastianini could regularly fight for the top five. The only problem is there are six Ducatis on track...

Pedro completed a race simulation, logging all laps in the 1:30s (the same as Bagnaia’s times). "We’re faster than last year. The bike is better, everything is easier, more natural, and without surprises or oddities." The Mattighofen team presents itself as the third-strongest contender and has a duty to leave the Japanese manufacturers behind, who are currently in serious difficulty.

Honda falls behind

Honda has certainly taken some steps forward compared to 2025, but not proportionate to those made by its rivals. At the moment, a top-10 is the most realistic ambition. The real weak point of the RC213V is the lack of traction. The engineers have focused on aerodynamics to generate downforce on the rear wheel, while the front has been designed to increase top speed. But that lack of grip remains Honda’s Achilles’ heel. If a year ago the gap to the front was one second, this time they restart with half a second per lap... Over race distance, however, it remains a clear disadvantage and impossible to bridge in a short time.

Pitch black at HRC

The riders are ready, but the bike isn’t." Yamaha holds the wooden spoon for winter testing. Technical and logistical problems have somewhat dented the riders’ morale, starting with Fabio Quartararo , embittered for a long time and set to move on in the next 2027 season. Not only has the tuning-fork brand failed to improve, it’s actually taken a step back compared to last year. Highly symbolic was the French rider’s middle finger directed at the M1 during the Buriram test. Alex Rins was blunt: "."

In Sepang they had to stop for a day due to a problem with the new V4 engine. The Iwata manufacturer knows full well it will be a very difficult year; the introduction of the new power unit has brought only more horsepower, but with a consequent loss in performance. Moreover, Yamaha didn’t even bring enough components to allow the riders to work properly with the new package. A situation that’s hard to assess and just as hard for its riders to accept.

The rider market

It will be a truly unusual MotoGP season, with many ongoing “divorces” forced to live with their “exes” all year long. Pecco Bagnaia will soon announce a move to Aprilia, Fabio Quartararo to Honda, Jorge Martin to Yamaha, Alex Marquez to KTM, Pedro Acosta to Ducati. The big names are already set for next year; now it’s up to the others to find a competitive seat for the future.