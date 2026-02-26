MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Red-Hot Debut: Toprak Razgatlioglu vs. Diogo Moreira, the Duel That Ignites 2026

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 26 February 2026 at 17:54
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira are under the spotlight—let the great rookie showdown begin!

On one side, the much-talked-about former Superbike rider taking on the big MotoGP challenge. On the other, the equally hyped Moto2 champion. Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira are the headline rookies of this new world season, ready for an intriguing duel that is already offering a few clues. For the new Pramac Yamaha rider, with a revolution in bikes and tires, plus a Yamaha V4 still clearly struggling, things already look very tough. For the Pro Honda LCR rookie, sure, jumping from Moto2 to MotoGP isn’t child’s play, but it might be a little more “manageable,” in quotation marks of course. The track will speak shortly, the head-to-head between debutants is ready to kick off.

"There’s a big difference" 

The first Turkish rider in MotoGP, 29 years old, three WorldSBK titles with two different manufacturers. "I am very excited" is Toprak Razgatlioglu’s first comment on the eve of the first free practices at Buriram. He already admits that "After Superbike, there’s a big difference. But I’m happy to be in MotoGP, it’s a dream come true. Now we’re only thinking about the race weekend, hopefully we can make some steps forward already tomorrow". The pupil of Kenan Sofuoglu, with multiple crowns in the bag, is facing an extremely tough challenge that could inevitably define his career. Much has already been said about the major issues encountered in testing; seasoned colleagues Quartararo, Rins, and Miller aren’t smiling, so imagine him, coming from a completely different environment... No predictions, no excessive pressure—starting tomorrow we’ll begin to watch Razgatlioglu’s path in MotoGP.

Toprak Razgatlioglu

