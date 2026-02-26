It seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concern

He is the favorite for 2026, but Marc Marquez does not seem at ease about the condition of his right arm...

Marc Marquez, who explained that the condition of his right arm, already heavily affected by previous injuries, is still not right after the latest setback at the last Indonesian GP. He’s waiting for the first practice sessions at the start of the season, but this moment is affecting his riding style and also his renewal with “If I’m injured or going through a difficult time, I can’t make decisions, not even when it comes to a contract.” There’s a good understanding with Ducati, but Marquez admits he has asked to wait a bit longer to really assess his condition. A tougher situation than expected: that’s what emerges from the words of, who explained that the condition of his right arm, already heavily affected by previous injuries, is still not right after the latest setback at the last Indonesian GP. He’s waiting for the first practice sessions at the start of the season, but this moment is affecting his riding style and also his renewal with Ducati , picking up on what he has already said:There’s a good understanding with Ducati, but Marquez admits he has asked to wait a bit longer to really assess his condition.

Harder than expected

“The injury in Indonesia seemed simple at first, but it wasn’t.” Marc Marquez opened like this in the first Thursday press conference ahead of this 2026 Championship, responding to a question about his current condition. “It takes time, and the fact it’s the right shoulder again means it takes even more time. I hope to make progress in the next GPs, but at the moment I don’t know what 100% of my right arm will be. That’s why I’m taking it step by step, we’ll see where I am.” The real test starts tomorrow, in a race weekend. “In a test it’s hard to understand: you stop and start, stop and start, you’re focused for six hours. We’ll see how we manage the situation.” The goals remain clear, though: “When you wear a red jersey, it’s to fight for the title!” After last season’s triumph, a possible 10th title looms on the horizon: he would seize 2nd place all-time for world crowns won, behind only Giacomo Agostini and his 15 world titles.

