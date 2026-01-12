MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Gigi Dall'Igna skeptical: "Bagnaia? Hard to explain

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 12 January 2026 at 09:21
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna experienced a very peculiar MotoGP season. On one side, the arrival and victory of Marc Marquez, able to rack up wins in his debut in red. On the other, the dip of Pecco Bagnaia, who found himself outclassed even by Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, and Pedro Acosta. Despite being a two-time world champion, he often found himself at the back, grappling with a Ducati GP25 that he couldn’t make sense of.

Dall'Igna's reflections

In the documentary "Marc Marquez: All in red," airing on the official MotoGP channel, Gigi Dall'Igna reviews the 2025 World Championship. A season that began under the banner of a duel between Pecco and Marc, but reality fell short of expectations. The relationship between the two riders in the garage is always very cordial, although it’s not easy when you’re fighting for the same goal. However, the General Manager of Ducati Corse knows that under the ashes the fire burns... "Pecco is happy to have Marc on the other side of the garage. But having Marc as a neighbor is not easy, because his results are always very good."

Pecco’s problems

As the Grands Prix went by, Bagnaia’s performances worsened, unable even to get on the podium, while Marc dominated every weekend. The Red team’s engineers tried various solutions for the rider from Chivasso, but to no avail. "It’s hard to explain, and if I knew, I would be really happy because I could do something to solve this situation or reduce the problem," commented Dall'Igna.
Even at Misano, a flagship circuit for Pecco, victory did not come. In fact, Valentino Rossi’s pupil suffered a bitter retirement. "We are here to get results, and if the results don’t come, it’s a problem for him, for his team, and for me. It’s a problem for everyone, but the only thing you can do is work hard to recover as soon as possible."

Marc’s triumph

Fortunately, Marc Marquez made the 2025 MotoGP season extraordinary, clinching the world title at Motegi. "He’s incredible when he’s on track with the bike; it’s very difficult to fight against him, but he wants to win, plain and simple..." After difficult years, marked by crashes, injuries, and a Honda in evolutionary decline, the Catalan superstar returned to the top of the world. "For me, it’s a life lesson, because he gave up many things—money, a factory team, visibility—and all of that to get back to winning."

