MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Buriram kicks off 2026: Bezzecchi dominates FP1, Marquez and Bagnaia in pursuit

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 27 February 2026 at 05:38
bezzecchi-motogp-fp1-buriram
He picks up right where he left off in testing: Marco Bezzecchi leads the first practice in Buriram. Report and standings.
Marco Bezzecchi on top, Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia 5th and 6th respectively. The 2026 MotoGP World Championship officially kicks off, starting in Thailand with the first free practice, followed by the session that will decide Q1 and Q2. The next session after this initial “warm-up” at the Buriram circuit is really the one to watch, with 31°C air temperature, 39°C on the asphalt, and 57% humidity. Here’s how it’s gone so far.

Free Practice 1

Aprilia gets off on the right foot, with Marco Bezzecchi immediately at the top of the timesheets. Jorge Martin looks strong too, though he suffers a harmless slide. We’ve seen the new incident management protocol: if the engine stays on you can rejoin, but only from behind the barriers and after marshals assess the damage—rejoining from the run-off or on track is forbidden. Ai Ogura is also up there, with Trackhouse Racing homologating an aerodynamic configuration different from the factory team. Fabio Di Giannantonio emerges as the top Ducati in this session, with Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia slightly further back, but keep an eye on KTM with Pedro Acosta near the front.
There’s no shortage of frustration at Honda—Joan Mir in particular doesn’t look comfortable—and at Yamaha, facing an uphill season with the brand-new V4 still very, very raw. But the rookie showdown kicks off too: former WorldSBK star Toprak Razgatlioglu, a three-time world champion taking on the challenge of a lifetime in MotoGP, versus Diogo Moreira, the historic Moto2 champion now making the big leap. Who will come out on top? Sadly, the answer already seems obvious... Note that the grid isn’t complete due to Fermin Aldeguer’s continued injury; in his place for Gresini Racing is test rider Michele Pirro (for the first time since 2012).

The standings

The standings image

Read also

Red-Hot Debut: Toprak Razgatlioglu vs. Diogo Moreira, the Duel That Ignites 2026Red-Hot Debut: Toprak Razgatlioglu vs. Diogo Moreira, the Duel That Ignites 2026
It seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concernIt seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concern
Marco Bezzecchi

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac
MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

27 February 2026
motogp-lorenzo-steiner-buriram-day1
MotoGP

If a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider market

27 February 2026
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP

Never underestimate Marc Marquez: the champion prepares a counterattack

27 February 2026

More news

Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

MotoGP
motogp-lorenzo-steiner-buriram-day1

If a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider market

MotoGP
guintoli-motogp-buriram

MotoGP Buriram, an emotional Guintoli: here is the running kit for the London Marathon in memory of Luca

Stories
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Never underestimate Marc Marquez: the champion prepares a counterattack

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Thailandia

Pecco Bagnaia, an early mistake at Buriram: his explanation for the 15th-fastest time

MotoGP

Popular articles

marquez-ducati-motogp-buriram

It seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concern

MotoGP
Luca Marini

MotoGP rider market bombshell: Luca Marini leaves Honda

MotoGP
lunetta-diggia-motogp

He'll do great things": Di Giannantonio backs Lunetta and reignites the VR46 Ducati team's ambitions

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP

Bezzecchi can’t hide anymore, in Thailand he’s the man to beat: "I feel good as a married man"

MotoGP
Toni Elias Valentino Rossi MotoGP

From Valentino Rossi’s nemesis to a Supervivientes contestant: Toni Elías’s new life

MotoGP

Loading