Moto3 show at Buriram: Almansa leads, Pini among the best, Danish pulls off a stunning save

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 27 February 2026 at 07:58
danish-moto3-buriram-day1-2
David Almansa leads on Moto3 Friday at Buriram, Guido Pini into Q2, Hakim Danish last-gasp save. Report and standings
David Almansa tops the times in the most important Friday session, but the highlight is Hakim Danish’s (MSi Racing) sensational save. It’s not enough for the Malaysian rookie to make Q2 (he’s 22nd), but he incredibly managed to avoid a big crash at the end. Guido Pini (Leopard Racing) finishes 12th yet earns direct Q2 access—who else made it? Compared to FP1, the KTMs are firmly in command... But despite everything, Indonesian rookie Veda Pratama (Honda Team Asia) continues to impress, eighth and straight into Q2! Here’s how Moto3 Friday unfolded in Thailand.
We got going with an initial “warm-up” in Free Practice 1, with the Hondas standing out: above all Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and Joel Kelso (MLav Racing), with David Almansa third on the Intact GP KTM. Guido Pini, in his second year but making his GP debut with Honda and Leopard Racing, starts with a fine 5th place, while Bertelle and Carraro are further back. A surprise is Veda Pratama, making his world debut with Honda Team Asia, who ends the first session in 6th. Then comes the most important session of Friday.

Day one at Buriram

