Snipers Team presents riders and 2026 Honda liveries; Carraro and Rios ready for the Moto3 challenge

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 18 February 2026 at 19:00
2026-snipers-moto3
Riders presented and liveries unveiled: Snipers Team ready to take on the 2026 Moto3 World Championship.
An intense, engaging evening full of meaning. This is how the 2026 Moto3 season of the Snipers Racing Team begins, which officially presented Nicola Carraro, Jesus Rios and the Honda liveries with which they will tackle the new World Championship. The event was held at VAG Extra, a modern and technological multifunctional space based in Vallefoglia, in the province of Pesaro Urbino.
On one side is the confirmed Nicola Carraro, ready to bring experience, speed, and consistent performance to the track. On the other comes Jesus Rios, set for his first full season in the Moto3 World Championship after making his debut last year as a substitute, again with Snipers: born in 2007 and from Marbella, he’s another interesting prospect from the Spanish school, determined to grow quickly and seize every opportunity to showcase his talent. A mix, then, of experience (Carraro will be in his third full world season) paired with a rookie: an important technical and human challenge, as highlighted during the evening.
Snipers Racing Team, Moto3 2026
Snipers Racing Team, Moto3 2026
Between courses, the new 2026 liveries were revealed: a hush of anticipation, then applause, marking the official start of a new and intense season in the Moto3 World Championship. The central moment of the evening was the speech by Mirko Cecchini, owner of the Snipers Racing Team, who shared reflections on the 2026 project: the true driving force of the team is passion. "Snipers is first and foremost a family," he said. "We share values, responsibilities, and goals. Here we don’t just work to race: we work to grow together." He then emphasized that "The most beautiful thing is seeing the boys grow not only as riders, but as people. Accompanying them on their journey, instilling method, discipline, and mentality is what gives meaning to all the work we do."
After the tests recently completed between Portimao (in the rain) and Jerez, the liveries have been unveiled and the goals set—now it’s over to the track. The wait won’t be long: the 2026 World Championship officially fires up in just over a week, with an appointment on the weekend of February 27–March 1 at the Chang International Circuit, Buriram, for the inaugural Thai Grand Prix.

Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

