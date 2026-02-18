Goodbye Phillip Island? MotoGP set to relocate, Casey Stoner's anger

The MotoGP World Championship seems close to losing the legendary Phillip Island circuit. Casey Stoner has not hidden his disappointment.

Will Phillip Island lose MotoGP? That’s the scenario taking shape and, unfortunately, it’s finding more and more confirmation, to the point that it now seems only the official announcement is missing. It would be a watershed change for the World Championship, which has had this Australian track as a permanent stop since 1997, plus two earlier editions in 1989-1990 (followed by a stint at Eastern Creek from 1991 to 1996). There already seems to be another option on the table, but what’s clear is that the 2025 GP may have been the “swan song” for MotoGP at Phillip Island, and the circuit itself will face a serious economic hit with the loss of its most important event... And Casey Stoner isn’t having it, taking to social media to vent all his regret and anger over such a decision.

The alternative

crash.net reports, an announcement could even come tomorrow, Thursday, February 19. Specifically, a joint statement from the South Australian government and the MotoGP organization: the most likely choice at the moment appears to be the Bend Motorsport Park, not far from Adelaide, which seems to meet the requirements to host a top-level international motorcycle event. The first choice was Albert Park, a circuit that has long hosted Formula 1, but it was denied. Consequently, MotoGP (the new name of Dorna Sports) evaluated other options, and the aforementioned South Australian track seems the most suitable to host a MotoGP World Championship round. Asreports, an announcement could even come tomorrow, Thursday, February 19. Specifically, a joint statement from the South Australian government and the MotoGP organization: the most likely choice at the moment appears to be the, not far from Adelaide, which seems to meet the requirements to host a top-level international motorcycle event. The first choice was Albert Park, a circuit that has long hosted Formula 1, but it was denied. Consequently, Sports Entertainment Group (the new name of Dorna Sports) evaluated other options, and the aforementioned South Australian track seems the most suitable to host a MotoGP World Championship round.

Stoner’s disappointment

“MotoGP wants to take Phillip Island off the calendar!!! One of the greatest motorcycle circuits in the entire world, which has produced some of the biggest and most entertaining races we’ve ever seen, and continues to do so year after year, is being pushed aside to make room for a race in Adelaide, presumably on a street circuit... Why would MotoGP remove its best circuit from the calendar... I’ll let you decide.” The best Australian rider of the modern era, the undisputed king of Phillip Island from 2007 to 2012, makes his anger and disappointment abundantly clear. We could call him a sort of “spokesperson” for the riders, who have repeatedly expressed their appreciation and, in fact, many have named it as their personal favorite track, whatever the championship! The same goes for the fans, who have nothing but positive comments for the legendary Phillip Island. But it seems times are changing...