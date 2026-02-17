Records and sparks at the Moto2 Jerez tests: Alex Escrig flies, Vietti second on the Boscoscuro

Moto2 literally flat out, new records on the second and final day of testing at Jerez. Here’s how it went

Already running at record pace on the first day of testing, but there’s always room to improve. The Moto2 grid is already on fire: if yesterday Manuel Gonzalez’s (Intact GP/KALEX) 1:38.088 was superb, today Alex Escrig’s (KLINT Racing) 1:38.815 on the Forward is even more impressive. For a long time only he and Barry Baltus, on REDS Fantic Racing’s KALEX, were ahead of the reigning vice-champion’s time from yesterday, and later others joined in. Above all Celestino Vietti, who put his SpeedRS Team Boscoscuro into second place, followed by Alonso Lopez, the former Boscoscuro rider in his first full world season with KALEX and Italjet Gresini colors.

These are only tests, that’s true, but let’s remember the official absolute record is 1:39.564, set by Deniz Oncu at the 2025 Spanish GP. The signs are decidedly excellent for a very lively Moto2 season! Best rookie of the day in 12th position is Angel Piqueras (MSi Racing/KALEX), our Luca Lunetta (SpeedRS/Boscoscuro) is 16th, while Tony Arbolino (REDS Fantic Racing/KALEX) is well back. Once again today at the bottom of the standings we find José Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the Moto3 world champion stepping up to the intermediate class. Remember he’s still not fully recovered after the serious Sepang crash, so clearly it will take more time to see his full potential.

All winter tests are now officially in the books, Moto2 has also wrapped up its pre-season and is ready to get serious. The wait won’t be long: the opening round of the 2026 World Championship will take place the weekend of February 27–March 1 at Chang International Circuit, Buriram, for the Thai Grand Prix.

Jerez test, times from Day 2