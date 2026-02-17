MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Records and sparks at the Moto2 Jerez tests: Alex Escrig flies, Vietti second on the Boscoscuro

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 17 February 2026 at 18:50
escrig-klint-forward-moto2-jerez
Moto2 literally flat out, new records on the second and final day of testing at Jerez. Here’s how it went
Already running at record pace on the first day of testing, but there’s always room to improve. The Moto2 grid is already on fire: if yesterday Manuel Gonzalez’s (Intact GP/KALEX) 1:38.088 was superb, today Alex Escrig’s (KLINT Racing) 1:38.815 on the Forward is even more impressive. For a long time only he and Barry Baltus, on REDS Fantic Racing’s KALEX, were ahead of the reigning vice-champion’s time from yesterday, and later others joined in. Above all Celestino Vietti, who put his SpeedRS Team Boscoscuro into second place, followed by Alonso Lopez, the former Boscoscuro rider in his first full world season with KALEX and Italjet Gresini colors.
These are only tests, that’s true, but let’s remember the official absolute record is 1:39.564, set by Deniz Oncu at the 2025 Spanish GP. The signs are decidedly excellent for a very lively Moto2 season! Best rookie of the day in 12th position is Angel Piqueras (MSi Racing/KALEX), our Luca Lunetta (SpeedRS/Boscoscuro) is 16th, while Tony Arbolino (REDS Fantic Racing/KALEX) is well back. Once again today at the bottom of the standings we find José Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the Moto3 world champion stepping up to the intermediate class. Remember he’s still not fully recovered after the serious Sepang crash, so clearly it will take more time to see his full potential.
All winter tests are now officially in the books, Moto2 has also wrapped up its pre-season and is ready to get serious. The wait won’t be long: the opening round of the 2026 World Championship will take place the weekend of February 27–March 1 at Chang International Circuit, Buriram, for the Thai Grand Prix.

Jerez test, times from Day 2 

Read also

Moto2 thrills at Jerez: record times for KALEX, Boscoscuro and Forward, Gonzalez the outright leaderMoto2 thrills at Jerez: record times for KALEX, Boscoscuro and Forward, Gonzalez the outright leader
Turbulent Moto2 tests at Portimão: crazy weather, fast lap times, and an early chequered flagTurbulent Moto2 tests at Portimão: crazy weather, fast lap times, and an early chequered flag
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Alessandro Zaccone subito veloce in Supersport
Road Racing

Italy on the hunt for new Supersport heroes: Zaccone shines in testing at Phillip Island

17 February 2026
Antoine Meo
Road Racing

Ducati comeback: Meo climbs 1,277 places at Le Touquet!

17 February 2026

More news

petrucci-sbk-bmw

Superbike, Petrucci: "A bike we need to understand: score points at Phillip Island, then attack at Portimao"

Superbike
Alessandro Zaccone subito veloce in Supersport

Italy on the hunt for new Supersport heroes: Zaccone shines in testing at Phillip Island

Road Racing
Andrea Locatelli Giulio Nava Yamaha Superbike SBK

Yamaha crisis at Phillip Island, Andrea Locatelli admits: "We're struggling"

Superbike
Antoine Meo

Ducati comeback: Meo climbs 1,277 places at Le Touquet!

Road Racing

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Rider market on hold: Marc Marquez keeps everyone waiting

MotoGP
Gigi Dall'Igna

Dall'Igna: Ducati has an unresolved issue with Bagnaia

MotoGP
oliveira-sbk-test-australia-day1

Miguel Oliveira put to the test in Superbike: real testing at Phillip Island, pace improving on the BMW

Superbike
zxmoto

End of prejudice: Chinese ZXMOTO motorcycles shine in tests, Evan Bros already in the top 10

Road Racing
gonzalez-moto2

Moto2 thrills at Jerez: record times for KALEX, Boscoscuro and Forward, Gonzalez the outright leader

Road Racing

Loading