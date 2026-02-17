MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Yamaha courts Valentino Rossi: Ducati could lose VR46

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 17 February 2026 at 10:16
Valentino Rossi
The MotoGP rider market is in full swing. Eyes are on Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo, and Pecco Bagnaia. Everyone is focused on the athletes’ names, but many are overlooking an important factor: the satellite team market. At the end of 2026, the contract between Ducati and VR46, Valentino Rossi’s team, expires. With the switch to 850cc engines and Pirelli tires, twists and turns can’t be ruled out.

Aprilia and Yamaha courting VR46

Although he retired five years ago, Valentino Rossi is back on the market. And never before has he been so sought after by all manufacturers, eager to have two customer teams to speed up the development of the new prototypes. Having a third squad is crucial to acclimate to the new technical regulations. VR46 has an option to stay with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, but Yamaha and Aprilia have long been courting the Tavullia outfit. In particular, the Iwata company has a deep bond with Valentino Rossi and is ready to grant various concessions to the Italian team.

Historic relationship between Rossi and Yamaha

In the MotoGP championship there are five manufacturers but six private teams. Consequently, all eyes are on VR46, which has an expiring contract with Ducati. A few months ago, rumors suggested that Aprilia had contacted the Doctor to test the waters, but Yamaha appears to be clearly ahead. And not just for purely financial reasons. Pecco Bagnaia could also be indirectly involved in the deal. The two-time MotoGP champion seems to be nearing the end of his chapter with the Red and could sign with the Yamaha factory team (or Aprilia).

Trackhouse contract expiring

History teaches that Ducati has gained enormous advantage by having a greater number of bikes on track. With the arrival of a new tire supplier, Pirelli, having two more bikes than their rivals could be decisive. Trackhouse’s contract with Aprilia is also about to expire and it could be another team to switch brands. The other four MotoGP satellite teams (Pramac, Gresini, LCR, and Tech3), in principle, will remain loyal to their current manufacturers. So everything revolves around the courting of Valentino Rossi’s team.

Read also

Rider market on hold: Marc Marquez keeps everyone waitingRider market on hold: Marc Marquez keeps everyone waiting
Dall'Igna: Ducati has an unresolved issue with BagnaiaDall'Igna: Ducati has an unresolved issue with Bagnaia
Valentino Rossi

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Rider market on hold: Marc Marquez keeps everyone waiting

16 February 2026
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP

Dall'Igna: Ducati has an unresolved issue with Bagnaia

16 February 2026

More news

Antoine Meo

Ducati comeback: Meo climbs 1,277 places at Le Touquet!

Road Racing
Bulega Nicolo Superbike SBK Test Ducati

SBK, Bulega the insatiable dominator: he has asked Ducati for one more push

Superbike
masia

Supersport Test Phillip Island: Jaume Masia at Ducati V2 pace—but will it be true glory?

Road Racing
bulega 2 (1)

Phillip Island Test 4: Nicolò Bulega is otherworldly; Ducati here is from another planet

Superbike

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Rider market on hold: Marc Marquez keeps everyone waiting

MotoGP
lcr-zarco-moreira-motogp

“Diogo Moreira reminds me of Marc Márquez”: Zarco launches a generational challenge with LCR Honda

MotoGP
Gigi Dall'Igna

Dall'Igna: Ducati has an unresolved issue with Bagnaia

MotoGP
oliveira-sbk-test-australia-day1

Miguel Oliveira put to the test in Superbike: real testing at Phillip Island, pace improving on the BMW

Superbike
zxmoto

End of prejudice: Chinese ZXMOTO motorcycles shine in tests, Evan Bros already in the top 10

Road Racing

Loading