Yamaha courts Valentino Rossi: Ducati could lose VR46

The MotoGP rider market is in full swing. Eyes are on Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo, and Pecco Bagnaia. Everyone is focused on the athletes’ names, but many are overlooking an important factor: the satellite team market. At the end of 2026, the contract between Ducati and VR46, Valentino Rossi ’s team, expires. With the switch to 850cc engines and Pirelli tires, twists and turns can’t be ruled out.

Aprilia and Yamaha courting VR46

Although he retired five years ago, Valentino Rossi is back on the market. And never before has he been so sought after by all manufacturers, eager to have two customer teams to speed up the development of the new prototypes. Having a third squad is crucial to acclimate to the new technical regulations. VR46 has an option to stay with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, but Yamaha and Aprilia have long been courting the Tavullia outfit. In particular, the Iwata company has a deep bond with Valentino Rossi and is ready to grant various concessions to the Italian team.

Historic relationship between Rossi and Yamaha

In the MotoGP championship there are five manufacturers but six private teams. Consequently, all eyes are on VR46, which has an expiring contract with Ducati. A few months ago, rumors suggested that Aprilia had contacted the Doctor to test the waters, but Yamaha appears to be clearly ahead. And not just for purely financial reasons. Pecco Bagnaia could also be indirectly involved in the deal. The two-time MotoGP champion seems to be nearing the end of his chapter with the Red and could sign with the Yamaha factory team (or Aprilia).

Trackhouse contract expiring

History teaches that Ducati has gained enormous advantage by having a greater number of bikes on track. With the arrival of a new tire supplier, Pirelli, having two more bikes than their rivals could be decisive. Trackhouse’s contract with Aprilia is also about to expire and it could be another team to switch brands. The other four MotoGP satellite teams (Pramac, Gresini, LCR, and Tech3), in principle, will remain loyal to their current manufacturers. So everything revolves around the courting of Valentino Rossi’s team.