MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pecco Bagnaia and the Acosta rumors: "That's how it should be

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 09 February 2026 at 19:06
Pecco Bagnaia
The rider market is revving up as the MotoGP paddock heads to Thailand for the final pre-season test and the first Grand Prix. Everyone wants a secure contract for next year, but as of today only Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia have announced a renewal. Ducati seems to have made its choice: Pedro Acosta. Pecco Bagnaia will likely have to say goodbye to the factory team at the end of this Championship.

Acosta dreams in red

In Spain they’ve been certain for several weeks: Borgo Panigale and Pedro Acosta have already reached an agreement for 2027–2028. But it’s one step at a time. Ducati is still negotiating the final details of Marc Marquez’s contract extension. After the announcement, the domino effect everyone expects will follow. The Shark of Mazarrón was clear after the MotoGP test in Malaysia: with KTM there will still be suffering. "It’s going to be a year of suffering and fake smiles," admitted the #37 rider.
He already tried last year to jump onto the Desmosedici, but the game (aka the money) wasn’t worth the candle. The contractual technicalities weren’t easy to untangle, so came the bitter decision to wait until the end of 2026 before leaving the Austrian manufacturer (which, moreover, isn’t in the strongest financial position).

Bagnaia between Aprilia and Yamaha

Acosta’s fate is tied to Bagnaia’s. Their official announcements will come almost in unison. No one would have thought, until the start of 2025, that the relationship would end. But results are everything in a sport like MotoGP. "Obviously a season like the last one can put you on the wrong side," admitted the rider from Chivasso. "We live in a world that is always extremely fast, so you have to be fast too. Jorge Lorenzo once said something very true: you’re always judged by the last races you took part in."

Pecco and the market rumors

So far, lips are sealed about possible destinations, with Valentino Rossi’s protégé potentially opting for Aprilia or Yamaha. The rumors about Pedro Acosta to Ducati are well known to Pecco. "It’s normal for things to go this way, it’s also the right path. In the last three or four years, contracts have been decided much earlier. But that’s how things go, and honestly I think that’s right."

Read also

Ducati MotoGP 2026 Aerodynamics: Four Options, Decision at BuriramDucati MotoGP 2026 Aerodynamics: Four Options, Decision at Buriram
Bastianini–KTM, Signs of a Turnaround: Where Things Stand After the Sepang TestBastianini–KTM, Signs of a Turnaround: Where Things Stand After the Sepang Test
Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP 2026 Aerodynamics: Four Options, Decision at Buriram

09 February 2026
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 Test MotoGP
MotoGP

Bastianini–KTM, Signs of a Turnaround: Where Things Stand After the Sepang Test

08 February 2026

More news

mxgp-febvre

Febvre shines like a champion, but rain spoils it: 2nd on his 2026 debut with the No. 1

Motocross
awasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid

Hybrid motorcycles on the rise: why the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid is an excellent choice today

Dreams
La Suzuki del VLR Racing pronta per Mondiale Sportbike

Suzuki back on the attack: young talents and the GSX-8R to conquer World Sportbike with VLR and Wixx

Road Racing
Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati MotoGP 2026 Aerodynamics: Four Options, Decision at Buriram

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "My brother Alex is moving out of the house

MotoGP
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 Test MotoGP

Bastianini–KTM, Signs of a Turnaround: Where Things Stand After the Sepang Test

MotoGP
moto3-portimao-2025

Severe weather alert in Portimao: the fury of Storm Marta raises concerns for Moto3 and Moto2

Road Racing
aer-2026-aprilia-yamaha

Africa Eco Race: A new queen—Yamaha Ténéré makes history; Aprilia Tuareg bows

Stories
Motocross

Franjo von Allmen: Olympic gold in Milan-Cortina and a passion for motocross

Motocross

Loading