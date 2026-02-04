Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Davide Tardozzi’s response

Second day of MotoGP testing in Sepang, with market negotiations continuing between the manufacturers’ top brass and riders’ managers. Ducati is trying to finalize Marc Marquez’s renewal before focusing on the second rider. Pedro Acosta is the most likely name, although there is maximum secrecy around Pecco Bagnaia.

Marc’s signature

The MotoGP rider market heated up last week, with rumors that Ducati had reached a new two-year deal with reigning champion Marc Marquez. Meanwhile, Aprilia has reconfirmed Marco Bezzecchi, while Honda is said to have made the first move with Fabio Quartararo. No official announcement has yet been made in Borgo Panigale, with Davide Tardozzi from Sepang saying that “there are still small details” to be ironed out regarding Marquez.

The negotiation is almost at the finish line; the team manager assures that the final details are not about money. “I think there are small details that, with a champion of this caliber, need to be discussed thoroughly,” added the Lenovo Ducati team manager. “I’m confident we’ll reach an agreement.”

Rumors about Pedro

Right now we're trying to finalize the contract with Marc. We're close. It looks like we can wrap it up soon. But first we need to do this and then we'll talk about the rest." In the coming days, the renewal with the nine-time world champion could therefore become official, as he has become the centerpiece of Ducati's MotoGP project. In Spain they're certain that Pedro Acosta will be the other factory Ducati rider in 2027. The team manager neither confirms nor denies…

Silence on Bagnaia

Pecco is in our heart. But until Ducati has things defined with Marc, we don’t want to talk to other riders. Because maybe at the last moment he won’t sign and we’ll have to think differently. So, Marc first, then we’ll see.” All the chatter surrounding Ducati doesn’t involve the name of Pecco Bagnaia , who seems destined to leave the Italian manufacturer. In recent days there’s been talk of a possible move to Yamaha or Aprilia. Tardozzi keeps his cards close… “.”

2025 leaves a bitter taste

Some of Bagnaia’s remarks after the second day of MotoGP testing in Malaysia give pause. “Last year some decisions were made that went against my feeling under braking and on corner entry, even if it wasn’t intentional.” With the Desmosedici GP26 the feeling seems improved, but it may be too late to rekindle the ‘love story’ with the Red… “Considering my riding style, last year something didn’t work.”