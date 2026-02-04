Aprilia RS-GP26: new 'hedgehog' aerodynamic feature and non-stop testing for 2026

Ongoing testing at Aprilia , a brand coming off a stellar year. There’s no shortage of peculiarities in these Sepang tests.

“hedgehog”? It’s none other than the Aprilia rear end seen these days at Sepang during the first official tests. One of the innovations brought by the Noale factory to improve the RS-GP26, which both Plenty of quirky names have been coined to describe MotoGP aerodynamic appendages. Can we call the cover image a? It’s none other than therear end seen these days at Sepang during the first official tests. One of the innovations brought by the Noale factory to improve the RS-GP26, which both Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori are now fully focusing on after yesterday’s comparative trials.

The key role of Aprilia’s test rider

“We’re following the path started in 2025” commented Fabiano Sterlacchini to motogp.com at the end of the morning’s running on the Malaysian track. It was a stellar season, but they’re always seeking that little bit extra to do even better. Once again, without Jorge Martin, sidelined again by physical issues, but with a test rider like Lorenzo Savadori who’s going above and beyond. “We’re taking a problem as an opportunity: with Savadori we’re able to identify errors more quickly, he’s always super available. We’re more confident after his tests and thus we can bring more solutions to Marco and the Trackhouse riders.” A crucial role—Aprilia has tremendous faith in their tester’s work.

No revolution, but transformation