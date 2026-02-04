MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Aprilia RS-GP26: new 'hedgehog' aerodynamic feature and non-stop testing for 2026

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 04 February 2026 at 09:59
aprilia-aero-seat-motogp
Ongoing testing at Aprilia, a brand coming off a stellar year. There’s no shortage of peculiarities in these Sepang tests.
Plenty of quirky names have been coined to describe MotoGP aerodynamic appendages. Can we call the cover image a “hedgehog”? It’s none other than the Aprilia rear end seen these days at Sepang during the first official tests. One of the innovations brought by the Noale factory to improve the RS-GP26, which both Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori are now fully focusing on after yesterday’s comparative trials.

The key role of Aprilia’s test rider

“We’re following the path started in 2025” commented Fabiano Sterlacchini to motogp.com at the end of the morning’s running on the Malaysian track. It was a stellar season, but they’re always seeking that little bit extra to do even better. Once again, without Jorge Martin, sidelined again by physical issues, but with a test rider like Lorenzo Savadori who’s going above and beyond. “We’re taking a problem as an opportunity: with Savadori we’re able to identify errors more quickly, he’s always super available. We’re more confident after his tests and thus we can bring more solutions to Marco and the Trackhouse riders.” A crucial role—Aprilia has tremendous faith in their tester’s work.

No revolution, but transformation

It’s not the ideal scenario—an official rider is still missing—but in terms of technology and development, Savadori really seems irreplaceable. Testing is also increasing with Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura; Aprilia holds the Trackhouse duo’s feedback in high regard to achieve an ever more competitive bike. Among the trials is what we show you in the cover photo… Small details to drive steady progress, not along the lines of revolution, but evolution. Though some areas did require radical changes. “The ride-height device, aerodynamics, wheelie control had to be approached differently… So you need to ‘transform’ the project,” Sterlacchini concluded.

