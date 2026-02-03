Farewell to Gresini, Alex Marquez: "It's time to take a risk"

Alex Marquez gets off to a flying start in the MotoGP test at Sepang, after a spectacular 2025 season that he finished as runner-up. But on track the past is quickly forgotten, and now he has to prove that those three wins and twelve podiums were no fluke. With a Ducati GP26 in his hands, the pressure has ramped up for the Gresini rider. While waiting to officially learn about his future...

An official Ducati for Alex

They prefer that I speak only with my technicians, so I don't get too much information from too many people. Not changing our way of working is the smartest thing to do." He fought head-to-head with his brother Marc and is singled out as one of the riders to beat. Staying up there won't be easy for the 29-year-old from Cervera. Rivals are breathing down his neck and have worked hard to close the gap to the Desmosedici. But this year Alex Marquez has a bike with factory specs, which means more responsibility and pressure. Even if he prefers not to change his working method.

KTM idea

Every rider wants a factory bike or to be part of a factory team. After a season like the last one, we have many options, but I'm also very happy at Gresini," commented number 73. But beyond what's happening on the Sepang track, the paddock is buzzing with rumors about his MotoGP future. The 2027 market has moved much faster than expected, and Alex Marquez is among the most sought-after. For many, it now seems a given that he will wear KTM colors alongside Maverick Vinales.

His bond with Nadia Padovani’s family is very strong, which makes the decision difficult. Ultimately, everything will depend on results. Alex knows that if he starts winning races, he’ll have the chance to choose where he wants to go. For now, he prefers not to rush and to wait for the first Grands Prix.

2027 ‘year zero’

With the rule changes coming into force from the next MotoGP World Championship, uncertainty reigns among all the riders. "It might be more appropriate to take a risk. Or you can take the risk because you don’t know which bike will be the most competitive, so that’s where you have to be smart. When the time comes to decide, we’ll choose the best option for me."