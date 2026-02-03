Kove, QJ Motor, ZX Moto, CFMoto. And then? Which Chinese manufacturer will be the next to venture into the world of international racing? No one has a crystal ball. Besides, in China companies pop up like mushrooms, and maybe the next one doesn’t even exist yet. However, there is one brand already making its way in Asia: AW Motorcycle.

The name sounds new, but it’s born from a clear vision: you don’t have to build everything in-house to be competitive; you just need to choose the right partners and focus on what truly makes the difference on track—namely the chassis and weight.

The story of AW Motorcycle is inextricably linked to that of Loncin. AW adopted a pragmatic yet highly effective strategy: instead of spending years developing its own engine, it drew from Loncin’s parts bin, using the well-proven 471 cc twin. This engine, rooted in the Honda CB500 architecture, provides the mechanical robustness needed for those who want to race without the nightmare of reliability issues.

However, AW didn’t just “buy an engine.” The brand’s real signature lies in its chassis. While mass production in Asia often relies on inexpensive steel, AW chose to elevate its creations with aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frames and swingarms. This decision allowed their flagship sportbike, the Saber 500 R, to tip the scales at just 186 kg, a figure that immediately places it at the top of its class for agility.

AW has never hidden that its DNA is steeped in competition. The brand is actively involved in the China Road Racing Championship (CRRC), the Chinese national series that in recent years has become a true proving ground for emerging manufacturers. In this environment, the Hangzhou-built bikes are tested under the most extreme conditions, serving as a laboratory for developing even more refined components, such as the magnesium-alloy frames seen on the latest prototypes.

A couple of years ago, there was talk of a possible AW debut in the World Supersport 300 Championship, the series won last year by the Chinese brand Kove . Now there are rumors of a future debut in Sportbike with the Saber 700, which, however, seems more like a Supersport.

This new Chinese motorcycle presents itself as a thoroughbred supersport, powered by a 680 cc inline-four capable of delivering 98 hp at 11,000 rpm. The technical package is high-end, highlighted by the aluminum perimeter frame and stock Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires. Produced by Wetie in Hangzhou, this bike represents the perfect synthesis between the reliability of multi-cylinder engines and the cutting-edge chassis engineering typical of the new Chinese manufacturers.