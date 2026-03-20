Tribute to Roberto Lunadei: Intact GP takes to the track in Brazil for "Luna"

Intact GP in Brazil in memory of Roberto Lunadei, a mechanic who passed away last week in a fatal accident.

Senna Agius and more generally for the Intact GP team, which just seven days ago had to deal with the fatal road accident that took Roberto Lunadei, a former rider and for years the mechanic of the Australian rider (#4Luna. “For Luna”, the nickname by which Lunadei was known. The team is no different, adding #RacingForRoby, “We race for Roby”. A sticker on all the bikes for a very special tribute. In Brazil there is also room for remembrance. This is the case forand more generally for theteam, which just seven days ago had to deal with the fatal road accident that took, a former rider and for years the mechanic of the Australian rider ( here the remembrance ). On the Thursday before track action at the Autódromo Ayrton Senna, there was a small but meaningful tribute from Agius: along with the photos posted on social media from the track walk, there was an emotional hashtag,, the nickname by which Lunadei was known. The team is no different, adding

Extra motivation

“Roby. This would have been our third year together, I can’t believe you’re no longer with us” wrote Senna Agius. “You were the most selfless man I know. You wanted the best for everyone around you and you lit up every room you walked into, you were a unique character. Everyone loved you. I’ll do my best, knowing you’re always with us”. As highlighted at the beginning and in the cover photo, David Almansa’s KTM Moto3 (David Munoz is sidelined with physical issues) and the KALEX The Australian’s post right after the incident was no less touching.wrote Senna Agius.. As highlighted at the beginning and in the cover photo, David Almansa’s KTM Moto3 (David Munoz is sidelined with physical issues) and the KALEX Moto2 bikes of Senna Agius and Manuel Gonzalez will feature a special sticker in memory of Roberto Lunadei.

Above all, “his” rider, the one with the name of the legendary Brazilian hero, will be even more determined to do well: after the first pole position in the opening GP in Thailand, technical problems and two red flags then compromised everything. Needless to say, he’ll try again in Brazil for an unprecedented challenge, as none of the current riders know this track. But keep an eye on Gonzalez as well, who started the season with a win in the mini-race that followed two stoppages for crashes. And finally watch out for Almansa too, who took pole and a hard-fought win at Buriram, so he also arrives in Brazil as world championship leader. Intact GP wants to shine, in memory of the one who is no longer with us.