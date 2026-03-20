Breakthrough for Marc Marquez in Goiania: the nightmare is finally over

Marc Marquez arrives at the Brazilian Grand Prix with a feeling he hasn’t experienced in a long time: being back to his former level. After struggling with the consequences of the nasty injury suffered in Indonesia at the end of last MotoGP season, the Ducati rider has confirmed that his recovery has taken a radical turn.

Health conditions

The first round of the World Championship was not easy for the champion from Cervera. The condition of his right shoulder was not yet optimal, then bad luck struck him during Sunday’s race, with a rear tire puncture while he was fighting for the podium. After the Thailand round, Marc Marquez managed to train on dirt. "It’s the first time I’ve been able to do two consecutive days of motocross, with only one rest day in between," admitted the reigning MotoGP champion.

Just a few weeks ago, this routine was unthinkable for him. Before the start of the Championship the pain was constant. "Before Thailand, it was impossible because the pain was too strong," he confessed with great sincerity. Now the situation is different: "It seems like we’re improving. So I’m happy with the progress and I can’t wait to get back on the bike; I’m sure I’ll feel better."

The novelty of the track

On Friday there will be more time available to stay on track. Here in Goiania they haven’t raced since 2004; it will be a new track for everyone. Precisely for this reason Marc Marquez is being tipped as the favorite, capable of adapting quickly to new circuits and circumstances. But the Ducati rider no longer sees himself as a “specialist.” "On the new circuits of Portimao and Indonesia I wasn’t a specialist. This is a short circuit. Long tracks are more difficult and you can improvise a bit more... The engineers’ projections? It’s better to go out and see how it goes. We also need to do an excellent job to adapt the electronics. The sectors I like are 2 and 3; bad sectors 1 and 4, you’ll see—check the times when you analyze everything."

Challenge with Bezzecchi and Acosta